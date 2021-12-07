UK High Court backs Boris Johnson against Priti Patel’s intimidation decision





Boris Johnson correctly interpreted the ministerial code when he decided to back UK Home Secretary Priti Patel over findings she had intimidated officials, the High Court ruled on Monday. The First Division Association, a union of civil servants, has challenged on judicial review the prime minister’s decision to override the findings of his own ethics counselor in support of Patel. He wanted the High Court to find that the Prime Minister had “misinterpreted” the term intimidation as defined in the ministerial code. Johnson is the ultimate arbiter of the code. Johnson backed Patel last November after dismissing the findings of an investigation led by Sir Alex Allan, the independent ministerial interests adviser, which examined allegations she intimidated officials. Two High Court justices ruled on Monday that Johnson was correct in describing bullying in the ministerial code. “Reading the statement as a whole, and in its context, we do not consider the Prime Minister to have misdirected himself in this way,” said Lord Justice Clive Lewis. The ruling will ease tensions between Johnson and judges over the issue of judicial review – a topic that has upset the PM since a series of legal battles over Brexit. Johnson was reported by The temperature Monday to seek to strengthen parliament’s ability to challenge judicial review rulings, including possibly giving MPs a vote on an annual “interpretation bill” to strike out the findings of rulings with which the government was not Okay. I Stephanie Boyce, President of the Law Society of England and Wales, said: “British democracy is founded on the principles that law is passed by parliament and that an independent judiciary interprets the rules. “Looks like the government wants to adapt the law to its bad decisions.” But Downing Street insisted such an idea was not on Johnson’s agenda and that more modest reforms to a judicial review bill and the courts – currently before MPs – have found “the right balance”. Johnson’s spokesman said the aim of the legislation was to “defend the judiciary from being drawn into political matters” and there were no plans to strengthen it. A person familiar with the judicial review talks said the idea of ​​an annual MPs vote was “spinning” as an idea but Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had not ordered any work on it. Meanwhile, Raab is making plans for reform the human rights law, including measures to strengthen freedom of expression against what he sees as a more “European” approach to privacy. The review will also cover the “Right to family life”, which the Conservatives have long argued some people abuse to avoid deportation.

