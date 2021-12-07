Jokowi reportedly reshuffled the cabinet this week, how big will it be?





The announcement of a cabinet reshuffle or cabinet reshuffle is back. Rumors have circulated that President Joko Widodo has scheduled a reshuffle on Wednesday, December 8 the day after tomorrow. It is widely reported that a number of names have entered the Jokowi assistant market, both for ministerial and deputy minister positions. “The president will reshuffle the cabinet this week,” the source said. katadata.co.id Since last month, it has been rumored that Jokowi will replace Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi for health reasons. Jokowi is considering appointing former Indonesian National Armed Forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto to replace Budi. Since last month, it has been rumored that Jokowi will replace Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi for health reasons. Jokowi is considering appointing former Indonesian National Armed Forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto to replace Budi. There is also a PAN official who would occupy the post of Minister of Transport. The candidates are between PAN General President Zulkifli Hasan, PAN General Vice President Viva Yoga Mauladi and PAN General Secretary Eddy Soeparno. The PAN also has the potential to secure the seat of the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs. In addition to getting a ministerial seat, it was rumored that PAN would also get a deputy minister seat. Of the 14 deputy minister seats that have been filled, seven deputy minister positions are still vacant. The vacant positions are those of Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister of Investment and Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. In addition, the Deputy Minister of Industry, the Deputy Minister of PAN-RB, the Deputy Minister of Manpower and the Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises. PAN did not respond to the announcement of his entry into Cabinet. Short message Katadata.co.id to Viva Yoga, just respond with a joke meme, without arguing or even asserting. Supporting political parties also believe Jokowi will immediately carry out a cabinet reshuffle, notably to accommodate the PAN. Nasdem DPP chairman Willy Aditya said the meeting of PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan with the chairman of another party was a sign that a reshuffle was taking place. “It is just the way the issue of the post is discussed by Pak Jokowi that is considered important,” Willy told reporters on Monday (6/12) at the Parliament complex. However, the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said there would be no investiture of ministers and deputy ministers this week. “Nothing” he said Katadata.co.id, Monday (6/12). Political observers at Paramadina Hendri Satrio University believe this reshuffle will be Jokowi’s last. Therefore, there is a good chance that a major overhaul will occur.

“It’s very possible because the situation allows a lot of renovations,” said Hendri when contacted. Hendri analyzes that Jokowi needs to give this attribution in order to end his mandate peacefully in 2024. Thus, the former mayor of Solo will carefully discuss the position of his deputy in the cabinet. “The point is, there is no (political) upheaval and everyone is happy,” Hendri said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/yuliawati/berita/61ae1a8fcb284/jokowi-dikabarkan-reshuffle-kabinet-pekan-ini-bakal-seberapa-besar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos