The Erdogans plan for financial independence in 5 graphics

(Bloomberg) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogans is pushing for lower borrowing costs to turn the economy into a job-creating engine that will keep him in power in the 2023 election, but it’s the Turks ordinary people who have so far paid the price.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

Turkey would no longer try to attract foreign capital inflows by offering high yields and a strong pound, Erdogan said last week, abandoning a market-friendly approach that has helped establish it as a major emerging market but set off a cycle of boom and bust that lasted. over a decade.

As early as 2013, high inflation, a yawning current account deficit and monetary pressures saw Turkey rank among the five fragile countries highly dependent on foreign capital inflows and vulnerable to the ups and downs of the global economy.

With his new vision, Erdogan is betting cheaper credit and a weaker pound will boost manufacturing and exports, lower labor costs and increase hiring, thereby reducing the market’s grip on the Turkish economy.

The formula has proven itself. Export-driven growth has transformed some Asian economies, but the time is not on Erdogans’ side. He has less than 18 months to effect a turnaround that has taken a generation elsewhere – and hand the reward back to voters before they go to the polls.

The risks are high. So far, the downward trend in interest rates has driven the pound to record highs and inflation has exceeded 20%, leaving many Turks struggling to make ends meet. Working-class families, Erdogan’s traditional base, are the hardest hit, but even exporters who stand to benefit from a weaker currency are struggling to adjust to volatility.

Here’s how Erdogan’s new approach might work and the hurdles hell faces:

The story continues

1. Watch out for the gap

One of Turkey’s main challenges during the Erdogan era has been its chronic current account deficit.

A shift to a weak pound policy could help close this gap as Turkish goods become cheaper abroad, bringing in dollars and euros and attracting foreign direct investment into the real economy. This could potentially help stabilize the pound and reduce reliance on hot money, or inconsistent foreign inflows into the securities.

The flip side is that foreign investors have fled Turkish bond and money markets as yields fall, while the cost of imports has risen sharply, fueling inflation and putting items such as cellphones and computers beyond the reach of many.

However, Turkish stocks are now cheaper for foreigners and are attracting strategic investors such as the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, which announced a partnership with Borsa Istanbul last month.

2. Cheap tips

Erdogans hopes to rely on the reversal of the trade balance – a key part of the current account – in Turkey’s favor. He expects the cost of labor to fall as the pound weakens to help Anatolian manufacturers capture a greater share of European markets. Turkish beaches and historical sites also seem more attractive to tourists, as the weaker currency allows for cheap vacations.

Meanwhile, Erdogans is betting that a gas discovery in the Black Sea will go live as early as 2023, reducing Turkey’s energy deficit and saving valuable hard currency now earmarked for fuel imports.

3. A real lower

A rise in consumer inflation in November pushed Turkey’s real performance further into negative territory and well below its emerging market peers. This has already prompted foreign investors to ditch Turkish bonds and the pound in favor of higher yields elsewhere and leaves Turkey worse off when the United States and other major economies end up tightening monetary policy.

Even when its yields were more competitive, Turkey was among the emerging markets vulnerable to so-called tantrums that see capital flee from higher risk assets when rates in developed economies rise. This time, he risks being hit harder than some peers.

Erdogan has signaled that this is a price he is willing to pay to break the market’s grip on monetary policy.

The approach, however, depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves, paradoxically leaving policymakers with fewer tools at the moment and the economy more vulnerable to a massive sell-off in emerging markets as well as unexpected shocks such as the pandemic.

4. Anti-market

It’s not just falling yields that alienates foreign investors. Erdogan’s rhetoric has taken on an increasingly populist and anti-market tone. He blamed the turmoil on interest lobbies and foreign powers, used Islamic teachings to argue for lower borrowing costs, and fired officials who disagree.

One of Turkey’s first responses to the pound crisis that hit in August 2018 was to end funding for the pound abroad, which made it more difficult for foreign investors to sell the currency. discovered. These measures have since been largely reversed, but policies seen at worst hostile and unpredictable at best have combined to hurt investor confidence, with the stock market at all-time lows in dollar terms and foreign ownership of bonds. Turkey oscillating near historic lows.

5. Economic misery

Although Erdogans refrains from saying that falling borrowing costs are slowing down inflation, the opposite has happened so far, largely due to the impact of falling borrowing costs. interest rate on the lire. While the currency has lost almost 40% of its value against the dollar this year, inflation has hit a 3-year high, while producer prices hit their highest level since the rule began. of Erdogan’s 19 years.

The turkey misery index, a measure of unemployment combined with the cost of living, has risen since the pandemic and has risen sharply even as the economy rebounded this year.

Erdogans plans to break this cycle by creating an export-oriented economy armed with cheap labor, which means ordinary people’s lives will get worse before they get better, as the depreciation of the currency. spills over into inflation faster than manufacturers can grow and hire.

And the election clocks for 2023 are already ticking.

Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read

2021 Bloomberg LP