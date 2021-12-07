Chinese policy of the future federal government: why Scholz sent a secret message to the Chinese head of state – politics

The legislative elections took place less than a month before Chinese head of state Xi Jinping received a message from future Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The message came from EU Council President Charles Michel, who phoned Xi in mid-October to talk about the upcoming EU-China summit.

Michel had sent the message to the Chinese head of state that Scholz wanted to pursue Angela Merkel’s Chinese policy, reported the Wirtschaftswoche quoting an EU diplomat.

Scholz also made it known that he would keep his two future coalition partners, the Greens and the FDP, in check. This threatens the new government’s first foreign policy dispute.

At the time of Michel and Xi’s conversation, coalition negotiations in Berlin had not even started. But even then, it was clear that the Greens and the FDP would come out in favor of a change of course towards Beijing.

[Lesen Sie auch:Drei Frauen fr die Sicherheitsressorts: Geht das gut?, fragt mein subkutaner Sexismus (T+)]

In fact, both parties expressed very clear words in the coalition agreement to the SPD: We strive for close transatlantic coordination in Chinese politics and seek cooperation with like-minded countries to reduce the strategic dependencies, according to the coalition. agreement.

In order to be able to realize our values ​​and interests in the systemic rivalry with China, Germany needs a comprehensive Chinese strategy. It would be a clear break with the pragmatic course of Ra Merkel.

Coalition agreement addresses sensitive issues

In addition, the coalition agreement directly addresses issues that Beijing still sees as interference in internal affairs: As part of the EU’s one-China policy, we support the relevant participation of democratic Taiwan in organizations. international. We clearly address human rights violations in China, especially Xinjiang.

The new coalition also indirectly calls for more autonomy for Hong Kong. The very fact that Taiwan and Xinjiang province are even mentioned in the coalition agreement sets a new tone for relations with China. Germany does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan – out of consideration for the one-China policy demanded by the Beijing leadership. But in the announcement of the coalition agreement, the People’s Republic could see Taiwan’s appreciation.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Siehier fr Apple- und Android-Gerteherunterladen knnen.]

The fact that the new government is explicitly addressing human rights abuses in Xinjiang should also shock Beijing. More than a million people are interned in camps in the region, which is largely inhabited by the Uyghur Muslim minority.

When the Bundestag’s Human Rights Committee discussed the situation in Xinjiang last year, the Chinese Embassy reacted strongly. Beijing diplomats made a statement of slander and ideological prejudice and warned parliamentarians not to interfere.

Germany must review its dependencies on China

With his intervention even before the government was formed, Scholz made it clear to Chinese leaders not only that he wanted to maintain the course set by his predecessor, but also that he wanted to uphold this course regardless of the positions of the smaller coalition. the partners. The Chinese policy of the federal government has already been determined at the Chancellery in recent years, explains Mareike Ohlberg, Chinese expert at the German Marshall Fund.

However, there was no fundamental dissent in the grand coalition on how to deal with China. On the other hand, the future Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock (Green) spoke in favor of a hardening of the line of conduct vis-à-vis Beijing, which was openly criticized from the outset by the embassy in Berlin. Chinese leaders will now rely on Baerbock and the Foreign Ministry to hold back, Ohlberg said.

A continuation of Merkel’s policy towards China is no longer relevant, warns the expert. Even parts of the German economy are now down a more difficult path. The biggest challenge for the new federal government is to review Germany’s dependence on China and gradually reduce it in order to make itself less vulnerable. In addition, Germany should find a response at European level to the fact that China was taking action against individual EU states as it is currently doing against Lithuania.