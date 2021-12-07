New Zealand’s population is 5 million but has more sports grounds than Pakistan, PM says





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while stressing the importance of sport for healthy living and giving young people the mental strength to face life’s challenges, expressed his government’s determination to expand a network of sports fields across the country.

When you learn to compete on the floor, you also learn to win and also to face defeat. When there is a difficult time in a person’s life, he or she faces that challenge with courage, Imran Khan told a large gathering of young people here at Jinnah Stadium to mark the launch of the historic Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive nationwide.

Sports Drive was among four new projects worth Rs 4 billion launched by the current government in coordination with the Kamyab Jawan program and the Higher Education Commission to keep the country’s youth engaged in sports and extracurricular activities. .

The Prime Minister, who earlier launched Sports Drive and lit the torch, said that since 70% of the country’s population is under the age of 30, the current government has so far developed 300 and 260 sports fields in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. , respectively.

He said that with New Zealand, a country of only 5 million people, which had more sports grounds than Pakistan, a country of 220 million people, the current government was working to develop sports grounds in every village, town, tehsil and districts of the country. .

The prime minister said that a new sports policy has also been announced, the government is taking all reform measures to strengthen sports bodies and organizations and eliminate the sports mafias.

Besides promoting sports activities, Imran Khan said the government is also focusing on education and has awarded Rs 47 billion in scholarships to 6.3 million young people, the highest number of scholarships in the country’s history. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned his 21 years of experience in the sport and said his message to young people was that they should never feel discouraged after a loss in a match as it gave them the opportunity to review their shortcomings and prepare for the next competition with renewed vigor and spirit.

He said the government is working to advance Pakistan in international sport through various measures, including talent hunting, field development, sports body reforms and the elimination of mafias.

The Prime Minister congratulated his Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar for organizing such a big event in Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and hoped that these talent scouting campaigns would help further promote sports culture. in the country and among young people.

The Minister of Interprovincial Coordination and Sports, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, in her remarks on the occasion, described the Kamyab Jawan program as one of the best programs and initiatives of the current government.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, speaking on the occasion, outlined the details and goals of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Besides the participation of a total of 6000 young people including 3300 boys and 2700 girls in the age group of 15 to 25 years in the sports competition, he said, a large number of young people from all over the country gathered at Jinnah Stadium to attend the Sports training.

Usman Dar underlined the importance that the current government places on youth and mentioned the allocation of 100 billion rupees for granting soft loans to unemployed youth under the Kamyab Jawan program.

