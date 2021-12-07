‘Laal Topi Wale’ is red alert for UP, PM Says Jibe at Samajwadi feast, hails ‘Double Engine’ government

Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertilizer factory, in Gorakhpur, the territory of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The three ambitious projects, intended to give new impetus to growth in the underdeveloped east of Uttar Pradesh, also include the ICMR regional unit, the Regional Center for Medical Research. The BJP has expressed confidence in Adityanath’s leadership for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, with the chief minister chosen earlier to submit a political resolution to the BJP’s national executive. The Union Home Secretary has repeatedly asserted that the BJP will again form the government of Uttar Pradesh with a comfortable majority.

In a taunt against the Samajwadi party, which is one of the ruling BJP candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Modi warned against “laal topi waale”, saying it was a red alert for the state.

Launching the projects in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Modi said, “The start-up of a fertilizer factory and AIIMS in Gorakhpur sends several messages. When there is a double engine government, then the work is done in double speed. When the work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities cannot become obstacles ”.

He said that when a government cares about oppressed and needy sections, it works hard and even delivers results. “The Gorakhpur program today is proof that nothing is impossible for the new India when it is determined,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanking Prime Minister Modi for initiating development projects said “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai”. “This inauguration program today is like a dream come true for the people of East UP, which was impossible for the opposition. 5 governments have come and gone to UP in the past 30 years. Only the BJP government had the courage to start this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, ”he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gorakhpur, even as artists prepare with a plethora of colorful events for his visit. A horde of visitors also gathered for the launch of the projects.

PM Narendra Modi watches an exhibition of development projects in Gorakhpur. He will soon dedicate development projects to the nation worth more than Rs 9,600 crore.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday evening and provided an update on preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s visit here on Tuesday.

During the inspection of the fertilizer plant, Adityanath said that Prime Minister PM Modi’s regime has been historic for the growth of Uttar Pradesh and, therefore, the inaugural program of the plant and the ‘AIIMS should be awesome.

The Rs 8,603 crore-worth fertilizer plant will produce 12.7 metric tons of neem-coated urea per year, officials said, adding that the project will not only bring prosperity to the lives of farmers. , but will also create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for young people.

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built for Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the residents of eastern UP but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class healthcare facilities, have they added.

Likewise, the regional medical research center worth Rs 36 crore will facilitate testing and research for vector-borne diseases, they said, adding that the high-tech lab will reduce the region’s dependence on -visits to large cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases. .

Electric buses will also start operating in Gorakhpur from Tuesday, they said, adding that they were waiting at the premises of Nausad Bus Station for their first trip since October 28.

Chief Minister Adityanath reported electric buses in Lucknow on October 5 and 15 of those buses reached Gorakhpur on October 28.

