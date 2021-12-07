Jokowi makes sure all government powers are at the Semeru eruption site





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assured that all the powers held by the government had been deployed on the ground to help the inhabitants affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru. “This morning I came to the scene to make sure all the forces we have are on the ground to search for survivors and then evacuate as well,” Jokowi said during an examination of the eruption-affected premises. of Mount Semeru in the regency of Lumajang, East Java. , Tuesday (12/7/2021). During his visit, Jokowi visited refugee locations to ensure that refugees were treated properly, from food and health to drinking water needs. “Then, earlier at the refugee site, I also wanted to make sure that the refugees were treated properly, in terms of consumption, health, drinking water, I think the situation is starting to improve.” , Jokowi said. Jokowi stressed that the government will develop a plan to repair infrastructure damaged by the eruption of Mount Semeru. “We hope that after his demise, everything can begin, both in the form of infrastructure improvements and the possibility of relocating places that we think are dangerous to be rehabilitated,” Jokowi said. “Earlier, I received reports of around 2,000 houses that need to be moved. We will immediately decide where to move them and we will build them immediately. I think everything is ready,” Jokowi continued. On this occasion, the President expressed his deep condolences to the victims who died as a result of the disaster. “First of all, on behalf of the government and all the people of Indonesia, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the deceased victims of the Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang district, East Java province,” said Jokowi. . After a 30-minute flight from Juanda International Airport, the Sidoarjo Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter, President Joko Widodo and a limited entourage arrived at the Sidoarjo heliport. Srikandi Stadium, Tempeh Tengah Village, Tempeh District, Lumajang Regency, East Java Province, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. WIB. Photo: Laily Rachev – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat Jokowi’s trip to the disaster site was by plane. After a 30-minute flight from Juanda International Airport, Sidoarjo Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter, the president and a limited entourage arrived at the Srikandi Stadium helipad on Tuesday, in Tempeh Tengah Village, Tempeh District, Lumajang Regency, East Java Province. (7/07 / 07.12 / 2021) at 9:30 am WIB. The President was greeted by East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, BNPB Chief Lieutenant General Suharyanto, and Chief Inspector General of East Java Police Nico Afinta. The President was greeted by East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, BNPB Chief Lieutenant General Suharyanto, and Chief Inspector General of East Java Police Nico Afinta. Photo: Laily Rachev – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat In addition, Jokowi continued his journey. Upon arriving at the field in Sumberwuluh village, Lumajang regency, President Jokowi met refugees, saw a public kitchen, visited the health service post, met children, and handed over compensation to the heirs of the deceased victims of the aftermath. of the eruption of Mount Semeru. . The President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimulyono, the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, the Head of BNPB, Lieutenant General Suharyanto, from the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency. (BNPP) / Chief of Marshal of Basarnas Madya Henri Alfiandi, Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Lumajang Regent Thoriqul Haq Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

