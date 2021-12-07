Boris Johnson urged for government-wide net zero initiative | Climate crisis

Boris Johnson is expected to put in place a new intergovernmental initiative to achieve net zero emissions and subject all government policies to tests to ensure they are compatible with the climate goal, companies, unions and activists have said environmentalists.

Ministers are expected to review current policies over the next few months and use the results to present a new national plan on the climate crisis ahead of the next UN climate meeting in November 2022, leaders urged. The UK has retained the chairmanship of the UN climate talks until then, having hosted the Cop26 climate summit last month.

In a letter to the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the heads of the CBI, TUC and several of Britain’s major environmental groups urged the government to consider how the industry could be supported to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions, and give more power and funding to local communities to help them reduce emissions in transport and housing.

Consumers must be given the right incentives, and fair transition plans are needed to help workers in high-carbon industries retrain for low-carbon jobs, the letter said.

Tony Danker, the CEO of the CBI, who signed the letter, said: The UK Presidency has played a crucial role in securing the progress of Cop26 through the Glasgow Climate Pact.

But that was the starting gun, not the finish line. The UK government must build on this momentum, focusing on accelerated action and the implementation of our ambitious national climate targets.

This will require alignment of all ministries and unprecedented collaboration with businesses, who are ready to invest and innovate to deliver on their commitments.

At Cop26, governments around the world presented national plans known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reduce carbon emissions over the next decade. But the submitted NDCs would result in an estimated warming of 2.4 ° C, far above the 1.5 ° C temperature limit that was the summit’s goal.

For this reason, governments have also agreed to return to the negotiating table next year three years earlier than required by the 2015 Paris climate agreement to revise their NDCs.

There are already signs that this will be difficult, however, as some countries, including the US, EU members and Australia, have already indicated that they believe their NDCs don’t need to. revision.

The UK is widely recognized as having one of the strictest NDCs in the world, but several analyzes have shown that the government has yet to back the targets with the policies and measures needed to achieve them.

The Guardian revealed a pre-Cop26 rift between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to reach net zero, with the Treasury blocking many green measures that would cut emissions and espousing policies of new oil and gas licenses, freezing taxes on the fuel and rising rail fares. foreign aid that would keep emissions high.

The signatories of the letter, which was sent to both, hope the government will show unity to build back better after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another signatory, Frances OGrady, the general secretary of the TUC, which represents the majority of unions, said: Our call for a significant increase in public investment in green technology and industry will preserve jobs in UK industrial centers.

And it will also help create new, good quality jobs across the UK. This is where the upgrade program and our net zero goals meet an opportunity to put Britain on the path to greater regional equality and prosperity for working people.

The UK should also ensure that poor countries receive help to reach net zero, with funding from development banks and private sector investors, according to the letter, seen by the Guardian.

Ministers should better prepare the country for the impacts of extreme weather conditions, and the UK must itself be a leader and encourage other countries to play their part in rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the UK said. letter.

The letter was also signed by Colin Matthews and Peter Simpson, co-chairs of the UK Corporate Leaders Group, which is convened by the Prince of Wales; Tanya Steele, managing director of conservation charity WWF UK; Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of the Green Marine; and Shane Tomlinson, interim director of E3G, a green think tank. It was also sent to Alok Sharma, the cabinet minister who acted as president of the Cop26.

A government spokesperson said: The UK is a world leader in the fight against climate change, having decarbonized faster than any other G7 country in recent decades. The UKs 2030 NDC is also one of the most ambitious in the world.

We know we need to live up to this ambition, which is why our Net Zero strategy sets out specific and detailed steps we will take to move towards a low-carbon economy, including helping businesses and consumers alike. switch to cleaner and safer, local energy, support hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs and mobilize up to 90 billion in private investments by 2030.