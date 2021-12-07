Putin hails ‘long-standing friendship’ with India after talks with Modi





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called India a “great power” and “long-time friend” of Moscow following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. “We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a tried friend … Relations between our countries are developing,” Putin told reporters on Monday evening, in what was only his. second trip abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian president is known to be cautious about his health during the pandemic, skipping the G20 and COP26 summits this year and holding many of his meetings with government ministers and regional governors by video conference.

The Kremlin said last week that the summit in India would focus on defense and energy issues, with the head of Russian energy giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin also participating in the talks. Russia has long been a major supplier of arms to India, a traditional ally of the United States. Putin boasted on Monday that Moscow’s military cooperation with India was “like no other country.” In 2018, India OK a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to purchase S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite US warnings, such a purchase could trigger sanctions under US law. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov – who also joined the summit with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – earlier today announced that the deal to supply S-400 to India would go ahead despite what he described as US efforts to “undermine” the deal. “The S-400 deal is not only symbolic, but also pragmatically important in securing India’s defense potential,” Lavrov said after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two countries further discussed cooperation in space, the situation in Afghanistan and the production of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in India.

