US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics for human rights violations





The United States on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move that has garnered bipartisan support from critics of China’s human rights record. While American athletes will still participate, President Joe Biden’s administration will not send any official representation to the games, given the ongoing “genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations. male, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Psaki was referring to China’s reported treatment of Uyghur Muslims in that northwestern territory that was declared genocide both by Biden and by the administration of former President Donald Trump. CNBC Politics Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage: “The Team USA athletes have our full support. We will support them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games,” said Psaki. “The diplomatic or official representation of the United States would treat these games as usual in the face of the [People’s Republic of China’s] gross human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we just cannot do this, ”she said. “We will continue to take measures to advance human rights in China and beyond,” she said. The move, which was expected, was criticized as a preventive measure earlier Monday by spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian. “It is a parody of the Olympic spirit, it is a political provocation and an offense against the 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said, according to a translation of his words. “If the United States insists on taking the wrong path, China will take the necessary and resolute countermeasures,” Zhao said. The Chinese government of President Xi Jinping has been condemned by dozens of countries for its actions in Xinjiang, as well as its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. More recently, Beijing came under fire following several weeks’ disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared after publicly accusing a former senior Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault. The Women’s Tennis Association announced last week that it would immediately suspend tournaments in China over concerns over the treatment and safety of Peng and other players. Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the US licensee to broadcast all Summer and Winter Games until 2032.

