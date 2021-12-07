Qatar-Turkey relations will continue with greater momentum in the next step: Erdogan





President of the Republic of Turkey HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at Doha International Airport yesterday.

Istanbul / Doha: Turkish President HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that bilateral relations between his country and the State of Qatar will continue with greater momentum in the next step, declaring that besides Qatar, we are working to develop our relations with all other Gulf countries. Erdogan told a press conference at Istanbul Atatürk Airport, before an official visit to Qatar, that Turkey would work to strengthen relations with the Gulf states in the interest of all parties. , and that the diplomatic talks will have repercussions for Turkey and the country’s economic well-being. Erdogan arrived in Doha yesterday to chair his country’s delegation to the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategy Committee. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were greeted on arrival at Doha International Airport by the Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, the Ambassador of Qatar to Turkey, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser Al Thani , and the Turkish Ambassador to Qatar, HE Dr Mustafa Goksu. . Erdogan noted that the projects implemented by Turkish businessmen in Qatar amount to around $ 15 billion. The Turkish president praised the diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the channels of dialogue and clearing up misunderstandings in the Gulf region. He added that we support the continuation of our ties and solidarity with all the Gulf countries by strengthening future relations. He explained his visit to Qatar to attend the 7th meeting of the Supreme Strategy Committee between the two countries and said he was confident that the bilateral and delegation level talks would be very fruitful. Erdogan added that in 2014 we started with our first steps to hold the first meeting of the Strategy Committee, the first meeting was held in Doha in 2015 and the relations between Turkey and the State of Qatar are strengthening from day by day from a strategic perspective consistent with the history and capabilities of the two countries, specifying that within the framework of the mechanism of the Supreme Strategic Committee, we have to date signed 69 political, military, economic and cultural documents with Qatar. Thanks to these agreements, we have advanced our cooperation and we will further strengthen it through the new agreements that will be signed at the 7th meeting on Tuesday. The Turkish president affirmed that Turkey and Qatar have maintained their strong positions in the face of the regional challenges they have faced in recent years.

