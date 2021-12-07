PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive at the Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex in Islamabad.

In its first phase, 12 different games for men and 10 for women would be organized in 25 regions as part of the talent search program.

Addressing the inaugural event, Prime Minister Imran Khan said from his 21 years of experience that he can understand why sport is essential for young people. When you learned to fight in sports arenas, you learned to win and understand defeat, he said.

Read more: Government focused on providing sports facilities for young people: PM Imran Khan

You back up after falling. In reality, you only lose when you surrender after being defeated. When you learn from your mistakes and try again and again, you get better. I have learned during my cricket career that you should never give up hope after losing a match, he said.

The Prime Minister said that sport is also good for health. Health was a gift from God and you had to take care of your health by keeping it in good condition, he said.

He also informed that the government had decided to create sports fields for young people. So far, 300 designs have been created in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 260 in Punjab, he said, adding that the government will try to have each union council have its own grounds. We would like to expand a network of sports fields across Pakistan, he argued.

Read more: Liverpool star Michael Owen joins PM Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to train football talent

Prime Minister Imran said the government is making efforts for Pakistan to fully participate in sports at international level. The talent hunting program, the creation of pitches and the formation of centers of excellence to polish talent are all part of the same efforts, he said, adding that Pakistani sports bodies need a comprehensive reform to this end.

Our sports organizations would be reformed because we put in place new policies to put an end to the mafias sitting on sports councils. I hope that among these young people Pakistan will get new talents, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/12/pm-imran-khan-inaugurates-kamyab-jawan-sports-drive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos