India welcomes Putin as she balances relations with Russia and the United States | Politics News

New Delhi and Moscow sign a host of defense and trade agreements as India moves closer to the United States, an adversary of Russia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance relations with the United States.

The agenda for Monday’s annual summit included political and defense issues, according to India’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting between Modi and Putin in New Delhi comes hours after the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries held a strategic dialogue to discuss strengthening ties between India and Russia.

The two countries have also signed a host of bilateral defense agreements, including India’s purchase of more than 600,000 assault rifles from Russia.

India’s Defense Ministry called it a landmark deal that would replace a locally made rifle with a modern weapon, ending its military’s long search for needs.

Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including agreements on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy.

India begins to receive the S-400

India also started receiving S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue.

Speaking at the meeting, Modi said the agreements reached would be beneficial in various sectors.

As part of the Make in India program, our co-development and co-production projects strengthen our defense cooperation. Our cooperation is also advancing in the space and civilian nuclear sectors, Modi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

The two countries also signed an agreement to expand their military technological cooperation for the next decade.

Speaking in the capital alongside Modi, Putin said: Our colleagues, the foreign and defense ministers are here; this is the first meeting in this format. This means that we continue to develop our relations on the international scene and in the military field.

We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a trusted friend, Putin said.

India and Russia have long had close ties and have already set a target of $ 30 billion in bilateral trade by the end of 2025.

Complex regional dynamics

But recently, India has moved closer to the United States, which it considers essential to counter China.

Putin faces complex regional dynamics, with growing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, traditionally an ally of Moscow, after a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in border clashes with China last year. China said it lost four soldiers.

Nandan Unnikrishnan, of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think tank, told AFP news agency that Putin’s visit was extremely symbolic.

There has been a lot of speculation about the nature of Indo-Russian relations and whether they are unraveling due to Russia’s proximity to China and India’s proximity to the United States, but this visit puts all of that to the fore. side, Unnikrishnan said.

But Tatiana Belousova from OP Jindal World University in Haryana said Russia’s influence in the region is very limited.

Mainly because of its close ties to China and its reluctance to act in dissonance with Chinese regional interests.

Russia, meanwhile, expressed reservations over the formation of the Quad, a consortium involving the United States, India, Japan and Australia formed in response to China’s growing assertion in the Indo region. -peaceful.

India’s foreign minister said concerns about the Indo-Pacific strategy had been raised with Russia.

Putin and Modi also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, expressing their commitment to ensure that the country never becomes a safe haven for international terrorism.