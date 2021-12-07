Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio pokes fun at Boris Johnson’s police photo





Line of Duty creator mocked Boris Johnson after donning police gear for a press photoshoot.

The Prime Minister donned his official gear as he joined officers in Liverpool for early morning drug raids.

Photos of the Tory leader, who is the subject of a criminal complaint amid Downing Street lockdown parties last Christmas, quickly sparked ridicule online. Jed Mercurio, who created the hit crime drama Line of Duty, shared a photo of Johnson on Twitter. He wrote: “Thanks for submitting your audition for the next #LineofDuty series, but we’re looking for a character with at least one redemptive moral principle and a performance that puts even a hint of doubt in it. public mind that it might not be totally bent. Thank you for submitting your audition for the next round of #Course of action but we’re looking for a character with at least one redemptive moral principle and a performance that even just puts a hint of doubt in the audience’s mind that he might not be totally folded up. pic.twitter.com/3jnJL74c5f – Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 6, 2021 READ MORE: Boris Johnson ‘plays in disguise’ as police officer unleashes Twitter storm The response was praised by Twitter users. “It’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while,” replied one. Another wrote: “And today Jed Mercurio owns Twitter, the end.” The Prime Minister was in Liverpool to announce the UK government’s 10-year drug strategy in England and Wales, insisting he was “absolutely determined to tackle” the “disgusting” drug trade . He added: “I think it’s been a long time since you heard a government say that drugs – class A drugs – are bad and bad for society, bad for opportunities, bad for growing children. in this country, “he added. told Merseyside broadcasters. “That’s my point of view, and I think it’s something that we can address, something that we can deal with.” In an interview with The Sun On Sunday, Johnson – who has previously admitted to taking cocaine – said measures to tackle middle-class drug use could include the removal of offenders’ passports and driver’s licenses . It comes after Police Minister Kit Malthouse said he would be ‘surprised’ if there were no illegal drug users in Parliament after newspaper investigation found traces of cocaine in many sites. “There are obviously several thousand people working in the field and I would be surprised if it weren’t for lifestyle addicts among them,” he told Sky News.

