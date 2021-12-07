Video Jokowi observes location of Mount Semeru eruption disaster in Lumajang





Bisnis.com. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly observe the impact of the rash Semeru Mountain in Lumajang Regency, East Java on Tuesday (7/12) In a video posted to Setpres’ YouTube channel on Tuesday (7/12), Jokowi visited one of the refugee camps for affected residents. eruption Semeru. “I have become a victim of my mother, sir. He died too, “said a resident in Jokowi. “Innalillahi,” Jokowi said in response to a local’s statement. Then Jokowi by driving a car to the next location, which is a colony covered in volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Semeru. As previously reported, President Jokowi left for East Java Province for a working visit. Using the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1, the President and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta at around 07:00 WIB. Upon arriving at Juanda International Airport, Sidoarjo Regency, the President will continue his journey to Lumajang Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter. In Lumajang, the president is expected to visit a number of places affected by the Mount Semeru eruption. After the review, the President will return to Jakarta in the afternoon. As is known, Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, December 4, 2021. President Jokowi ordered all his staff to act quickly to take emergency response measures in the event of a natural disaster. Minister of State Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono also joined the President on a flight to East Java Province. Meanwhile, based on BNPB data as of Monday (6/12), 8:15 p.m. WIB, the temporarily recorded deaths include 56 injured, 22 missing and 22 dead. At the same time, the total population affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru reached 5,205 people and 2,004 evacuees. Plt. BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Chief Abdul Muhari said that regarding the number of residents reported missing, the command post is still collecting and collecting information. data validation. “Details of the death victims identified 14 people in Pronojiwo district, while 8 people in Candipuro district,” Muhari said, citing a statement posted on the BNPB official website on Monday (6/12 / 2021). Regarding the development of displaced residents, up to 2,004 residents are located in 19 evacuation points spread over 3 sub-districts, including the sub-districts of Pronojiwo, Candipuro and Pasirian. The largest number of survivors was in Candipuro district with 1,136 people, Pasirian 563 and Pronojiwo 305. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

