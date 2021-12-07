PM Modi will today offer 3 megaprojects worth over 9600 crore to Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate several projects, including an Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a fertilizer factory, to residents of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

1)) AIIMS in Gorakhpur

AIIMS in Gorakhpur would serve not only Purvanchal districts in Uttar Pradesh, but also neighboring Bihar and even Nepal. According to the statement, the AIIMS was built at the cost of more than 1,000 crores. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. It was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna.

2) Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, of which he laid the first stone on July 22, 2016. Closed for more than 30 years, it was relaunched and built at a cost of approximately 8,600 crores. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the Prime Minister’s vision to achieve self-sufficiency in urea production, the statement added.

The Gorakhpur plant will make 12.7 LMT per year available for indigenous production of neem coated urea. This will prove to be extremely beneficial for farmers in the Purvanchal area and surrounding areas in meeting their demand for urea fertilizer. It will also boost the region’s overall economic growth, the statement said.

3) New ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) building, Gorakhpur

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) building in Gorakhpur. The Center has helped address the challenge of Japanese encephalitis / acute encephalitis syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open up new avenues for research in communicable and non-communicable diseases, contribute to capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes in the region.

