Evergrande Crisis Intensifies For Chinese Authorities As Markets Seek Wider Action | Economic news

As investors, economists and traders try to tackle the likely consequences of a new round of lockdowns due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, another familiar threat once again emerges.

Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant with more than $ 300 billion (£ 226 billion) in liabilities, is once again on the brink of collapse.

The developer has been in this situation before. On three occasions in the past two months he has threatened to go to the wall, only to make payments to his creditors with only moments to spare.

Today, the ailing company is once again in difficulty.

Evergrande sold non-core businesses to help meet its financial obligations. Photo: AP



A 30-day grace period on contributions totaling $ 82.5 million was due to end on Monday and the company admitted it does not currently have the money.

He also confessed, after the market closed on Friday, that his creditors were asking for an additional $ 260 million that he did not have. This was accompanied by reports that its founder and billionaire chairman, Hui Ka Yan, had been summoned to meet with authorities in the company’s home province of Guangdong.

That was enough to push Evergrande shares down a fifth Monday to a new all-time low. They have lost 88% of their value since the start of the year.

Since the woes of Evergrande showed signs of get to a head in september, the debate raged over the consequences of its collapse for the world’s second-largest economy.

There has also been a lot of speculation about how the Chinese government might respond to contain the damage.

Evergrande, whose bond repayments amount to some $ 610 million by the end of February, including $ 255 million three days after Christmas, is far from the only Chinese real estate developer threatening to be overwhelmed by its debts.

Another is Fantastia Holdings, which suspended trading in its shares on Monday, while there are also concerns about the Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group, which has around $ 10.9 billion in outstanding debt and is not. failed to strike a deal that would have bought him over. time limit for repaying creditors.

A third company, China Aoyuan, has been asked by its creditors to pay out some $ 651 million following the downgrade of its credit rating by the three major international rating agencies. The company, whose debts are currently trading at around 20 cents to the dollar, has yet to do so and has shown few signs of being able to do so.

A fourth real estate company, Sunshine 100 China Holdings, revealed on Monday that it defaulted on a $ 170 million bond on Sunday.

Today, amid growing signs of fraying investor confidence in China’s real estate sector, authorities responded.

The People’s Bank of China reduced its reserve requirement ratio (RRR), a measure of the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve to cover bad debts, from 8.9% to 8.4%. The PBoC said the move would free up some $ 188 billion in cash that could be used to support bank lending.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) and Premier Li Keqiang are under pressure to limit fallout



This is the second such move this year – the first was in July – and follows broad indications from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday that it was coming.

But the move is seen as relatively conservative, and while it may encourage Chinese banks to continue lending to small and medium-sized businesses, it is seen as doing little to encourage a sharp increase in the amount of credit to be made available.

A significant part of the funds to be released should be used by the banks to repay the loans granted to them by the PBoC itself.

However, it would not be unrealistic to contemplate further easing of monetary policy in the coming months.

In its latest Quarterly Monetary Policy Report, released last month, the PBoC said it was concerned about the outlook for growth. China’s economy is expected to grow 5.3% next year, up from around 8.8% this year, prompting some forecasters to predict a cut in the PBoC’s main policy rate in the near future.

China’s central bank may focus on supporting investment amid concerns over slower growth. Photo file



Perhaps surprisingly, other than two RRR cuts, the PBoC has yet to cut rates this year despite concerns over a hard landing in the economy. Indeed, this year the bank tried to balance two priorities: to get companies, especially in the commercial real estate sector, to deleverage while seeking to maintain reasonable growth.

Today, however, the markets are waiting for signs of broader coordination from the authorities.

This was hinted at in an editorial in the Economics Daily, a government-controlled newspaper, which warned the market against “simplistic” interpretations of Chinese monetary policy.

He said it was unlikely that a major stimulus package would be triggered, but rather targeted policies involving a level of coordination between monetary, fiscal and industrial policies.

This could be a sign that investments are planned for infrastructure projects such as a faster deployment of 5G or the construction of widespread charging networks for electric cars.

It could even mean tax cuts for Chinese households.