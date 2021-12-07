Prime Minister Modi warns BJP MPs against being in parliament at party meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on the party’s presence in parliament on Tuesday, saying that if they do not transform, there could be changes over time, sources said. The prime minister made the remarks during the meeting of the parliamentary BJP party at the Ambedkar International Center here, the sources told PTI. Sharing details of the meeting, which was held for the first time outside the Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told party MPs that everyone should hold competitions sports in their respective constituencies. On the issue of attendance, the prime minister said party MPs should regularly attend parliamentary proceedings and noted that when children are repeatedly brought up with a problem, even they do not repeat it. The prime minister told MPs to change themselves, otherwise the change would happen over time, the sources said. The low turnout of BJP MPs has also been pointed out by Modi on several occasions in the past. At the meeting, BJP chairman JP Nadda called on party deputies to call on the district presidents and mandal presidents of their respective constituencies to have tea and interact with them. Likewise, the prime minister will summon the district presidents of his Varanasi constituency on December 14.

At the start of the meeting, tribal deputies, including Union Minister Arjun Munda, congratulated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda’s birthday as “Jan Jatiya Diwas”. A book compiling the work carried out by various ministers on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed to BJP deputies. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

