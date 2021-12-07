Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates as PM urges Russia to ease tensions in Ukraine





Dominic Raab responds to claim he returned information about evacuation from Afghanistan Boris Johnson urges Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions with Ukraine amid fears that Russia is considering invading its neighbor. The prime minister was among several Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who last night backed Kiev against Moscow as Russia beefs up its border troops. The UK, US, France, Germany and Italy have all agreed to use any tools at their disposal to fight the Kremlin aggression. Elsewhere, Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary, dismissed a whistleblower’s claims that the UK’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan earlier this year resulted in an inability to allocate resources and critical delays that ultimately resulted in death. Key points Show last update



1638878733 The so-called war on drugs in Westminster is a massive distraction There are a lot of problems with the behavior of people in parliament sexual harassment, bullying, alcohol problems, often a mixture of the three, writes Marie Le Conte, but rampant drug use is almost certainly not one of them. Read the full article from Maries below: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 12:05 PM 1638877885 Keir Starmer honors retired MP Harriet Harman Sir Keir Starmer praised veteran Labor Harriet Harman as a champion for women and social justice who paved the way for future generations after deciding to step down in the next general election. The Labor leader said: Harriet, your commitment to Labor, Camberwell and Peckham for almost 40 years has been phenomenal. A champion of women and social justice – you have paved the way for future generations. It has been a privilege to work with you, I look forward to continuing to do so for some time to come. Several other Labor MPs sent their best wishes to Ms Harman, who has decided not to stand in the next election. Thank you @HarrietHarman for all you have done for so many women in Parliament and across our country, fictional Chancellor Rachel Reeves said. We all owe you so much. A true champion of social justice, you have worked so hard to bring more rights and representation to so many people. Anneliese Dodds, shadow secretary of state for women, said: Harriet has broken ceiling after ceiling for women. The very first Women’s Minister and the force behind massive improvements in women’s security and economic empowerment (and of course, as a Labor leader). Thanks Harriet, for everything you’ve done. Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 11:51 AM 1638876640 Raab doesn’t accept Covid lockdown party at # 10 Dominic Raab has dismissed multiple reports that a Christmas party took place at 10 Downing Street last year during a Covid lockdown. I’m sorry I didn’t accept this, Raab said when talkRADIOs Julia Hartley-Brewer told him that multiple sources confirmed that a rally of dozens took place on December 18. No. 10 was very clear. There was no party and the Covid rules were followed throughout. Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 11:30 AM 1638875740 Lib Dem by-election candidate apologizes after comparing Priti Patel to Goebbels The Liberal Democrat candidate in the upcoming by-election in North Shropshire has apologized after comparing the tactics used by Home Secretary Priti Patel to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. My colleague Adam forrest reports: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 11:15 AM 1638874840 Ofsted to lead inspection of all child welfare services in Solihull following Arthur’s murder Education watchdog Ofsted has been commissioned to conduct an inspection of all child welfare services in Solihull, Birmingham, following the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said the investigation would cover everything from education and health to police and probation. Ms Spielman said the investigation would not specifically address Arthur’s case, but would examine how these services deal in conjunction with child protection. Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 11:00 AM 1638873940 We have a prime minister who thinks he’s Julius Caesar Members of Boris Johnson’s government believe the rules don’t apply to them, Emily Thornberry said. The Labor MP and shadow attorney general was responding to a Downing Street move to give ministers more power to ignore court rulings. Appearing on LBC radio, Mr. Thornberry said “we have a Prime Minister who thinks he’s Julius Caesar and can do whatever he wants! “ Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 10:45 AM 1638873304 Misogyny shouldn’t be considered a hate crime, official review says An official review has stopped before calling for making misogyny a hate crime, despite growing calls for change following the murder of Sarah Everard. Our home affairs and security correspondent Lizzie dearden to the story: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 10:35 AM 1638872140 Veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman to step down in next election Labor MP and former minister Harriet Harman has announced that she will step down in the next general election. She confirmed the news Tuesday morning by posting her email to Labor Party members Camberwell and Peckham on social media. There she writes that it has been a tremendous honor to be an MP representing and working for the people of Camberwell and Peckham for almost 40 years. My colleague Holly Bancroft has more details below: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 10:15 AM 1638871460 Governments plan to reduce crime with crackdown on drugs in prisons labeled simplistic and short-sighted The government has announced a $ 100 million prison drug crackdown that it says will tackle the scourge of recidivism and reduce crime, but the plan has been called simplistic and short-sighted. Our social affairs correspondent Mai Bulman reports: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 10:04 AM 1638870043 Very reckless for No.10 to lie about lockdown Christmas party, says Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings has hinted that Downing Street was covering the Christmas holidays during last year’s lockdown, saying it was very unwise for No 10 to lie after the Prime Minister’s spokesperson explicitly told reporters that ‘there was no party. My colleague Celine Wadhera has more details below: Matt MathersDecember 7, 2021 9:40 AM

