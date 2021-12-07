EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain & Imran Khan Participated in Dangal TV Crime Alert!





MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you exclusive information from the world of Television.

TellyChakkar continues to bring you the most exclusive and up-to-date information on your favorite TV stars, shows and all the entertainment.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Madhu Sarkar, Pankaj Motla Join Dangal TV Crime Alert

Crime Alert on Dangal TV is one of the most watched shows in India, it follows the scariest crime incidents based on True Story.

The show follows different crime stories that have happened across India.

Now Tellychakkaar exclusively brings you the news that TV actors Imran Khan and Garima Jain have been drafted for Crime Alert.

Their roles and the story they need to adapt have yet to be confirmed, but they will be playing the lead roles.

Imran Khan’s first appearance in a television series was Tara. Next are Dastaan, Parampara, Ajnabi, Nagin, Chandni, Aashirwad, Astitwa, Ammaji Ki Gali, Jinny and Jeju, and I Love My India.

And Garima Jain is known for her roles in Shakti-Ek Astitiva ke ehsass ki, Then she played the prominent character of Nisha in the supernatural show Tantra as well as episodic roles in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Navrangi Re! and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. She also made her OTT debut with Alt Balaji’s Gandi Baat and Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3.

Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments below!

For more entertainment, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sidharth Shukhla was an example to all promising actors that the sky is the limit for all of us: Imran Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-garima-jain-and-imran-khan-roped-dangal-tvs-crime-alert-211207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos