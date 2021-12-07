AIIMS, fertilizer factory: PM Narendra Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate several projects on Tuesday, including an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertilizer factory, to residents of the Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur is also the home territory of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he represented five times at Lok Sabha. PMO. AIIMS, Gorakhpur AIIMS in Gorakhpur would serve not only Purvanchal districts in Uttar Pradesh, but also neighboring Bihar and even Nepal. According to the statement, the AIIMS was built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The first stone of the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana The Gorakhpur AIIMS was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are established in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality health care at the tertiary level. AIIMS facilities in Gorakhpur include 750 bed hospital, medical school, nursing school, AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students , etc. This vision was reflected in the Independence Day speech of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 15, 2003, when he announced the “Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana” (PMSSY) to establish six new hospitals with modern facilities such as those available at AIIMS. , New Delhi. These have been installed in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh. PM Modi took this vision forward by announcing the establishment of 15 AIIMS in different parts of the country over the past seven years. Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, of which he laid the first stone on July 22, 2016. Closed for more than 30 years, it was relaunched and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600. crore. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the Prime Minister’s vision to achieve self-sufficiency in urea production, the statement added. The Gorakhpur plant will make 12.7 LMT per year available for indigenous production of neem coated urea. This will prove to be extremely beneficial for farmers in the Purvanchal area and surrounding areas in meeting their demand for urea fertilizer. It will also boost the region’s overall economic growth, the statement said. Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Gorakhpur ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, raised the issue of the closure of the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant. Relaunch of closed fertilizer factories After becoming Prime Minister, he worked to revive the closed fertilizer factories and laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Gorakhpur factory in 2016. This government galvanized the revival of five fertilizer factories namely in Gorakhpur, Barauni in Bihar, Sindri in Jharkhand, Ramagundam in Telangana and Talcher in Odisha. The five factories have the potential to increase the country’s overall urea production by more than 60 lakh tonnes per year, the statement said. Apart from this, the government has taken several steps to strengthen the foundations of a resilient fertilizer industry in India. These include the introduction of the fertilizer management system to monitor operations throughout the value chain, urea coating with Neem to prevent leakage in non-agricultural uses, gas pooling and the provision of gas to urea units to increase production efficiency, the system of direct transfer of benefits into fertilizers, etc. New ICMR building The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) building in Gorakhpur. The Center has helped address the challenge of Japanese encephalitis / acute encephalitis syndrome in the region. The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open up new avenues for research in communicable and non-communicable diseases, contribute to capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes in the region. Live

