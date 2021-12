Erodgan says Turkey seeks to clear up “misunderstandings” with Gulf states

Turkey will work to improve relations with the Gulf and clear up any misunderstandings, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday ahead of his two-day trip to Qatar. Erdogan will meet this week with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as part of the Seventh Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategic Committee. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Turkish Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan will join Erdogan on the trip to Doha. “We are strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to dispel any misunderstanding and hope to cement our unity with the Gulf,” Erdogan told reporters before leaving for Qatar, according to TRT. Turkey has supported Qatar in its feud with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which in June 2017 severed ties with gas-rich Qatar. The Saudi-led bloc, which accused its neighbor of financing terrorism and getting too close to Iran and Turkey, ended the blockade on Qatar in January. Erdogan has sought to reestablish ties with Gulf countries after years of tension over issues such as the civil war in Libya, the normalization of Arab countries with Israel, and Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and other movements. Islamists. Last month, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, visited Turkey on what was the UAE’s highest-level visit to the country for nearly a decade. As part of the visit, Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed a series of investment agreements under which the United Arab Emirates agreed to invest up to $ 10 billion in the Turkish economy. Erdogan also hinted that Turkey may eventually reinstate its ambassadors in Egypt and Israel, where relations with Ankara have deteriorated following the toppling of Egypt’s first democratically elected president and Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Erdogan’s trip to Qatar will overlap a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Reuters reports that the Turkish leader wanted to meet the Saudi royal in Doha, but a meeting between the two men seems unlikely. It would have been their first meeting since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. French President Emmanuel Macron met Prince Mohammed in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Saturday, becoming the first major Western leader to do so since the murder of Khashoggis.

