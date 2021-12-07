Photos of the Indonesian volcano: the number of deaths increases





The death toll from a volcanic eruption last weekend on the Indonesian island of Java rose to 34, officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers attempted to unearth survivors buried under volcanic ash. Abdul Muhari of the Indonesian National Council for Disaster Management, known by his initials BNPB, said 17 people were still missing after Mount Semeru in east Java sent volcanic ash rising to 40 000 feet in the air and spill over into surrounding villages and towns on Saturday, burying residents, buildings and vehicles. Video footage shared widely on social media showed villagers trying to flee the rising clouds, which plunged some areas into darkness. More than 50 people suffered burns and other injuries, 35 of them in serious condition. Thousands of homes were destroyed by the eruption and dozens of schools were damaged, BNPB says The agency said about 5,205 people were affected by the eruption, of whom 3,697 have been displaced from their homes and are now living in temporary shelters spread across 19 localities in Pronojiwo, Candipuro and Pasirian sub-districts.

President Joko Widodo told reporters that at least 2,000 homes should be moved. We will immediately decide where to locate and build immediately, he said. Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of fault lines, and frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity. Mount Semeru is one of the country’s most active volcanoes and the highest mountain in Java, towering over 12,000 feet. Mount Semeru last erupted in January. Here are some scenes from the aftermath of Saturday’s eruption: Woman recovered items from her damaged home in Curah Koboan village on Tuesday in Lumajang, Indonesia.

A woman called Hermina, 35, received help evacuating her cows in the village of Curah Koboan on Tuesday.

A man carried a child on Sunday as people walked through volcanic ash with their belongings in the village of Sumber Wuluh in Lumajang.

The occupants had fled, but some of their clothes, covered in ash, were left hanged in the village of Sumber Wuluh on Monday.

Rescue teams evacuate a woman in the village of Sumber Wuluh on Sunday.

Searching for Survivors in Sumber Wuluh Monday.

On Sunday, kitchen utensils in Lumajang bore traces of ash that had spat from the volcano.

Mattresses and goats: Villagers leave their homes in the village of Sumber Wuluh on Monday.

A man digs up a truck buried in Lumajang district, East Java province, a day after Mount Semeru erupted.

A crowd crossing the marked land left in the village of Sumber Wuluh in Lumajang, Indonesia on Sunday.

