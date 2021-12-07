US on Russian Foreign Minister’s lips as Vladimir Putin meets Prime Minister Modi





Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov openly criticized on Monday the measures taken by the United States in the Asia-Pacific region, of which India is also a part, ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, Lavrov has publicly acknowledged that India has resisted US efforts to undermine the S-400 deal with Russia despite the threat of sanctions.

Speaking to reporters about the first 2 + 2 dialogue with India, Lavrov said: We have focused on the developments in Asia-Pacific where, in recent years, elements of instability have accumulated, which could undermine the universal framework for cooperation. We have expressed our concern about the activities taking place in this region under the slogan of indo-peaceful strategies where we see non-inclusive blocs. The latest example is AUKUS, a military-technical alliance between Australia, the UK, and the US. Specifically, he said, there are a number of questions about plans to supply Australia or manufacture in Australia nuclear powered submarines. The question arises as to whether these plans comply with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) standards and non-proliferation rules. From a regional perspective, to what extent will Australia meet its obligation regarding nuclear-weapon-free zones in the South Pacific. Responding to a question on how India has responded to Russia’s concerns about these new formats evolving in Asia-Pacific, Lavrov said: India has distanced itself from AUKUS. They are part of Quad. India is focusing on economic, infrastructure and transport projects within this framework. Asked about Lavrov’s remarks on the Indo-Pacific strategy during a briefing on Putin’s meeting with Modi for the 21st annual India-Russia summit and 2 + 2 dialogue, Foreign Minister Harsh V. Shringla said: The 2 + 2 talks have been pretty thorough. discussed the security concerns of the Indo-Pacific and India. Regarding the Indo-Pacific, there was a feeling that we are already cooperating quite widely with Russia on areas that involve the Vladivostok-Chennai maritime corridor, we also discussed with Russia on expanding cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. He confirmed that India’s situation with China in eastern Ladakh was discussed during the meeting. but did not disclose any details. Regarding the S-400 agreement, Lavrov said: We have witnessed attempts by the United States to undermine this cooperation and to make India obey American orders, to follow the American vision in the way which this region should be developed. Our Indian friends have made it clear and firm that they are a sovereign country and that they will decide which weapons to buy and who will be India’s partner in this and other areas. Shringla asserted that we are pursuing an independent foreign policy. pointing out that the S400 agreement is a legacy contract, which was in effect even before the United States passed the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). To a specific question about whether CAATSA has been discussed, he answered no. A total of 28 agreements / MoUs were signed at the annual summit covering a wide range of areas of cooperation; both government-to-government and business-to-business. MoUs cover trade, energy, culture, IPR, accounting, cyberattacks in banking, labor, geological exploration and education in addition to a program of defense cooperation for 10 years.

