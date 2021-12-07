Ahead of virtual Biden-Putin summit, Russia denounces US decision to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics, World News





Russia on Tuesday criticized the United States’ decision to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing saying he should be “free from politics”. China had previously threatened “countermeasures” against the US decision. The Biden administration has decided not to send government officials or officials over allegations of China’s atrocities against human rights, as tensions continue to simmer between the two nations over the matter. the fate of Uyghurs in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. However, the US government added that “athletes on Team USA have our full support. ” Also Read: US Announces Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics The United States moved forward with the boycott even as President Biden had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. Biden is now expected to speak to Russian President Putin on Tuesday via video link. China has also tackled the we Claiming that “the United States will pay the price for its wrongdoing,” however, the country’s foreign ministry did not specify what action it is likely to take against the United States. Watch: US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics China said the US move was the result of “ideological prejudice” while saying that the games are “not a scene of political spectacles and political manipulation” even though the United States has declared that it is not “business as usual”. During this time, from Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country would assess all options and consider diplomatic relations before making a decision based on its national interest. The Canadian government said it had been made aware of the US government decision earlier and would discuss the matter further with its allies while saying it was “deeply disturbed”. (With contributions from the Agencies)

