US Congressman to Become CEO of Social Media Company Trump | Donald Trump news





The company plans to launch a social media platform to compete with established sites, from which Trump remains banned.

United States Representative Devin Nunes will be leaving Congress to become the CEO of former President Donald Trumps, a fledgling social media company.

In an announcement Monday, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) said that Nunes, one of Trump’s most loyal supporters on Capitol Hill, will take on the new role in January 2022.

Devin understands we must stop the liberal media and big techs from destroying the freedoms that make America great, Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nunes said the time has come to reopen the internet and allow the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship.

The United States of America has made the Internet dream come true and it will be an American company that will restore the dream, he said.

Conservatives have long blasted social media giants Facebook and Twitter for alleged censorship, as the two platforms sought to shore up widespread disinformation in the face of public scrutiny.

In June, Facebook suspended Trumps accounts for two years, after discovering it had fueled violence before its supporters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6. Trump had 35 million followers when his account was suspended.

Twitter also banned Trump in the wake of the incident, severing the direct link to his 88 million subscribers on the social media site.

Nuness’s appointment signals a convergence between Trump’s political and business efforts ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

The California congressman, who faced a punitive race in next year’s midterm election, has remained a steadfast critic of mainstream media companies.

He sued broadcaster CNN and Twitter for libel, among other companies, seeking hundreds of millions of dollars. Both cases were dismissed by the judges.

Monday’s announcement came as documents showed federal regulators were investigating the merger between TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a blank check acquisition company. US Senator Elizabeth Warren previously asked the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate TMTG’s merger with Digital World over potential violations of securities laws.

TMTG said on Saturday it has reached deals to raise about $ 1 billion from a group of unidentified investors, bringing total deal proceeds to $ 1.25 billion.

Trump announced the launch of his media company in October, saying it would include the creation of Truth Social, a Twitter-style social media app, as well as a subscription-based video streaming service that will deliver entertainment programs, news and podcasts. The former president is listed as the president of the company.

The beta of Truth Social is slated for release in the first quarter of 2022, although few financial details have been released.

As president, Trump awarded Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In a statement at the time, the White House credited the congressman with uncovering the biggest scandal in American history, referring to Nuness’ efforts to discredit an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

