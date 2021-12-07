Boris Johnson backs call for ‘Arthur’s Law’ that would see child murderers die in prison

The Prime Minister has signaled that the child murderers will be sentenced to life (Photo: PA)

Those who murder children will automatically be jailed for life under a new Arthurs law planned by the government.

Following the murder of the six-year-old in Solihull by his father and stepmother, Boris Johnson will introduce tougher penalties for child killers.

Hes said life sentences should be issued to anyone convicted of the premeditated murder of an infant.

Anyone who then considers committing the murder of a child should never be released from prison, the prime minister told The Sun.

The same was true of toughening the law to make life ordinances the starting point for such heinous crimes.

The sentences for killers Emma Tustin, 32, and Thomas Hughes, 29, are already being reviewed by the attorney general to see if they were too lenient.

Last week Tustin was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 29 years for murder while Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

During their trial, the court learned of how Arthur had been abused, starved and poisoned before he died of a brain injury.

Arthur suffered an insurmountable brain injury while in the sole care of the evil Tustin (Photo: PA)

Arthur’s maternal grandfather Peter Halcrow, 61, said the couple should never see the light of day.

He told the BBC that they had committed a heinous crime by killing an innocent and helpless boy.

I wouldn’t give them the time of day and I wouldn’t want them to see the light of day anymore, he added.

He believes the law change will come through the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is currently making its way into Parliament.



Tustin will serve at least 29 years for murder (Photo: PA)



Hughes, the child’s father, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter (Photo: PA)

The government is considering changing the law so that the conspiracy to kill a child and then the commission of the act are aligned with the most serious crimes against children.

Currently, only those convicted of child abduction and murder or murder for sexual purposes are sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arthurs’ grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, said the couple convicted of her murder showed no remorse, no sympathy, as she called them depraved, sadistic, tortured, evil and calculating.

The youngsters ‘two grandparents said warnings about the boys’ safety were ignored, but no one intervened despite the alarm bells.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Ms Halcrow described her grandson as having been the happiest child before moving to live with his father and stepmother as the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

She said she felt anger at the organizations overseeing her security.

