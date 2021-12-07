Turkey, Qatar pledge to reopen Kabul airport

DOHA: Turkey and Qatar on Monday raised the possibility of jointly operating the Taliban-controlled Afghan airport, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began two-day talks in Doha. We will act together, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press. briefing with his Qatari counterpart before Erdogans arrival.

Qatar and Turkey are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement to open the airport (so that it can function) normally, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani added. .

Erdogans’ visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, whose Crown Prince visited Turkey last month to the first time since 2012.

Latent tensions between Ankara and its Gulf rivals escalated after a Saudi-led blockade against Qatar by Arab countries in 2017.

Ankara supported Qatar in the dispute, and the two countries have since moved closer.

Erdogan, whose country is reeling from a new economic crisis and seeking foreign investment and business, said he wanted to use the trip to foster closer relations with all Gulf states. .

We are in favor of strengthening our relations with all Gulf countries, Erdogan told reporters at an airport in Istanbul before leaving for Doha.

The blockade and sanctions imposed on Qatar have been lifted since the start of this year. At present, solidarity is restored between the Gulf countries, Erdogan said. The two countries will sign dozens of agreements during a visit to Qatar by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who also sought to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there, according to two people. familiar with the plan.

Such a direct encounter seemed unlikely this week, but could take place soon, one of the sources said. It would be the first between the two leaders after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Erdogan arrived in Qatar, a key regional ally, as Turkey’s economy grapples with a historic currency crash and spike in inflation following a series of interest rate cuts he had requested despite the many criticisms.

During a press briefing in Doha, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey did not intend to seek financial aid from Doha. His counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Qatar was studying the opportunities arising from Turkey’s economic challenges.

Saudi Prince Mohammed, widely known by the initials MBS, was due to visit Doha on Wednesday.

There had been talks to arrange a meeting between Erdogan and the Saudi prince in Qatar, said a Turkish official and a Gulf official with knowledge of the visit plans.

The agendas weren’t lining up … so it doesn’t look like there will be a global meeting this week, said the Turkish official, who requested anonymity.

But it is possible that this meeting will take place at an early date when the agendas line up, the person said, adding that there are many opportunities for cooperation as regional issues are resolved.

There was no immediate response from the Saudi government to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia imposed an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports last year, as political tensions over the murder of Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince, spread to trade between the two regional powers.

After Saudi agents killed Khashoggi in October 2018, Erdogan said the order came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, although he did not name Prince Mohammed, who is the de facto leader of the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia.

A US intelligence assessment released in February found that the crown prince had approved the murder, a charge Saudi Arabia rejects.

Yet Saudi Arabia and Turkey have made efforts in recent months to change their relationship after years of rivalry over disputes over regional issues and political Islam.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron met face-to-face in Saudi Arabia with MBS, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since the murder of Khashoggis.

The Qatari minister said the timing of Erdogan and the crown prince’s visits to Doha was a coincidence.

Sheikh Mohammed of Qatar has said Qatar is ready to invest heavily in Turkey, adding that he looks forward to any opportunities that may emerge from the talks.

Posted in Dawn, December 7, 2021