Trump backs ‘conservative fighter’ Lost in Georgia governor race

Former President Donald Trump backed former Senator David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, calling current GOP Governor Brian Kemp a “very weak governor.”

“It’s good to see David Perdue running for governor of Georgia,” Trump said in a statement Monday. “He’s a conservative fighter who’s not afraid of the radical left, and he’s the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey” The Hoax “Abrams in November.”

Former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images) (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Perdue, who earlier this year narrowly lost a second round of the Senate election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, R-Ga., Announced on Monday that he would mount a main challenge against Kemp in next year’s election. Perdue’s announcement came just days after Democratic activist and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced she was also running in next year’s election.

FORMER GOP SEN, SUPPORTED BY TRUMP. PERDUE LAUNCHES THE GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE; GOVERNMENT EXPENSES. KEMP FAILED US ALL

“I am running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will oppose the awakened left, and will not give in to their sweeping demands. Join me. in this fight to stop Stacey and save Georgia, “Perdue said during a social media announcement of her campaign.

Perdue quickly gained approval from Trump, who clashed with Kemp over allegations of electoral fraud in the state.

“Brian Kemp let Georgia down. He caved in to Stacey Abrams ahead of the 2020 election and authorized massive voter fraud,” Trump said. “The signing of the consent decree backed by Stacey Abrams, giving her and the Democrats so stupidly everything they wanted was a monumental mistake not only for Georgia but for our nation as well!”

Trump was referring to a legal settlement last year after a lawsuit filed by the Georgia Democratic Party argued that minorities had been disproportionately affected by signature checks on their ballots. Trump argued that the deal prevented election officials from properly verifying signatures.

Former Senator David Perdue. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images) ((Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images))

Trump said Kemp couldn’t win without Trump’s “MAGA base” while touting Perdue’s record on taxes, election security, the Second Amendment and crime.

Trump also praised former football star Herschel Walker, who earlier this year announced his candidacy for the Senate against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, and won Trump’s endorsement.

Former President Donald Trump listens to Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally. (AP Photo / Ben Gray) (AP)

“David Perdue and Herschel Walker (whom I have already strongly supported) will be an unstoppable team for Georgia,” Trump said. “Trump supporters will be voting in great numbers for these great leaders. David Perdue has my full and complete approval. He won’t let you down!”

