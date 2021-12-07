Column: American dignitaries shun the Olympics. And the sponsors?

Refusing to send an official United States delegation while American athletes compete in the Beijing Olympics is like dropping off dessert at a party you plan to protest by staying away. Your absence may be a sensation at first, but it will be pretty much ignored by the time people eat their pie.

Of course, refusing to rub shoulders with the tyrants and assorted swells of the International Olympic Committee is the right thing to do. It’s already done, and for less. The Beijing regime enslaves Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, threatening neighboring Taiwan, and was recently accused of killing tennis star Peng Shuai after making a sexual assault allegation against a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

So while the diplomatic boycott of the Biden administration is half a step at best, it is also much further than any other organization except the Womens Tennis Association, which has gone to hold China accountable for its actions. serious and varied violations of human rights. It remains to be seen whether other stakeholders will follow their lead.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear Monday that American athletes would not be involved, perhaps recalling then-President Jimmy Carter’s unpopular decision to support a boycott of full part of the Moscow Games in 1980.

The athletes of Team USA have our full support, she said. We will support them 100% while we encourage them from home. We will not be contributing to the Games fanfare.

This cannot, Psaki added a moment later, continue as usual.

Yet that’s exactly what the hosts and their IOC companion dogs rely on.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused American politicians of wishful thinking and demagoguery. If the US side is determined to go its own way, China will take firm countermeasures, he said, but did not provide any details on how the Chinese might retaliate.

Most likely, they won’t have to do much. As long as A-lister Games mega-sponsors like Coca-Cola, Intel, P&G, Toyota, and Visa are willing to keep looking the other way, they won’t have to. This is where the IOC comes in.

The same IOC that dealt a blow to apartheid by withdrawing its invitation to South Africa before the 1964 Olympics and excluding the rogue nation from all games until 1992, has lost its moral compass there a long time ago. Those in charge now only care about the Benjamins, or in this case, the Renmibi.

In a statement, the IOC expressed its relief that the participation of (American) athletes is beyond politics and we welcome that. He also called the decision to remove American dignitaries as a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC, in its political neutrality, fully respects.

Please. Witness the political laundering that IOC President Thomas Bach and his Lieutenant Dick Pound attempted two weeks ago when the issue of Peng’s well-being rocked the sports world. They claimed that the IOC experts (who were not named) unanimously concluded based on a video call with Peng (which was not made public) that she was fine. “

She just asked for her privacy to be respected for now, ”Pound said in an interview with CNN. Fortunately, he was not asked for any news about the Uyghurs in prison or the Hong Kong protesters in hiding.

The NBA notably backed down in a 2019 showdown with Chinese officials after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in favor of protesters in Hong Kong. Sponsors, TV channels, and streaming services have been ditching NBA games there for months; the league estimated that the fallout from Moreys’ tweet cost it $ 400 million.

The NBA isn’t the only major American brand that has been silenced as the price of business in China soars. And it’s not just the Olympic sponsors, either. Starbucks, Apple, Google, Nike and many more may struggle to chart a course forward as the already turbulent relationship with China tends to look even more choppy.

One thing you can be sure of is that none of them will take the path that general manager Steve Simon chose for the WTA. He ordered tournaments in China suspended, a move that could cost his organization $ 1 billion until he has proof that Peng is free, safe and free from censorship, coercion and bullying.

In a separate CNN interview shortly after, Simon explained his reasoning. All the heads of state and kings of industry thinking about what to do next would choke on trying to be half as sincere.

There are too many times in our world today where we get into issues like this and let business, politics, money dictate what’s right and what isn’t, said Simon. We have to start, as a world, to make decisions based on good and bad, period.

If only.