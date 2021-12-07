PM Modi to inaugurate three major development projects worth around Rs 10,000 crore in Gorakhpur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh today. He will devote three major development projects to the nation worth around Rs 10,000 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the fertilizer plant, AIIMS and a new building of the regional center of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said December 7 was a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s development trajectory, especially Purvanchal. He said it made him very happy that the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory was re-established after being closed for more than 30 years. Mr. Modi described this factory as an important factory to become Aatmanirbhar in the production of urea.

The Prime Minister further stated that he would also dedicate AIIMS Gorakhpur to the nation. Mr Modi said it would strengthen the state’s health infrastructure.

The Prime Minister announced that he will also inaugurate the new building of the ICMR regional center. He said the center has played a key role in healing people with acute encephalitis syndrome. Welcoming the efforts of the government of Uttar Pradesh to eradicate the encephalitis that once raged in the region, the prime minister said the UP government has made commendable efforts over the past 4 years in this area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the fertilizer plant and AIIMS in 2016. Both are ready in 5 years. People hope that these projects will bring change to the region.

