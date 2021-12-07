Trump’s social media deal investigated by regulatorsExBulletin





A proposed merger between former President Donald Trump’s social media startup and a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or shell company, is currently under investigation by regulators. Brandon Bell / Getty Images .

. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A proposed merger between former President Donald Trump’s social media startup and a shell company is currently under investigation by regulators.

The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) said in a filing Monday that it “has received some preliminary requests for information from regulators, with which it is cooperating.”

The company said the investigations are being carried out by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which helps oversee the securities markets.

The DWAC did not disclose the precise direction of the investigations.

Its announcement comes less than two months after DWAC announced plans to merge with a new social media startup from Trump Media & Technology Group, which is looking to launch a platform called TRUTH Social next year that would compete with Facebook and Twitter. .

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan.6 insurgency.

DWAC is what is known as a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), or a shell company that is publicly traded for the express purpose of merging with a private company. The merger provides the targeted private company with a faster and cheaper route to become publicly traded than the traditional initial public offering, or IPO.

Little was known about DWAC until it announced the merger deal with Trump’s social media firm.

The New York Times and other media have reported that DWAC and the Trump Company may have had talks before DWAC went public, which could mark a violation of the rules governing PSPC.

The SEC declined NPR’s request for comment, and neither company responded to questions.

DWAC shares surged after news of plans to merge with Trump’s media company was announced. In a separate file last week, DWAC said it had raised an additional $ 1 billion from investors.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for “improved disclosures” in the PSPC market. In a recent speech, he said he had “asked staff for recommendations on how we might update our rules so that investors are better informed about fees, costs and conflicts that may exist with PSPCs.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061821936/trump-social-media-spac-truth-social The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos