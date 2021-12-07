Boris Johnson POLL: Who is the PM’s biggest threat? | Politics | New





Former North Shropshire Tory adviser Anthony Allen defected from the Reclaim party and said “Tories are just not Tory anymore”. He added that the party has “taken it easy on illegal immigration, they have lost control over taxation and are obsessed with crippling green taxes that nobody wants.”

——————- The news comes as Mark Whittle, deputy mayor of Market Drayton in North Shropshire, has joined Reform UK, led by Richard Tice and previously the Brexit Party. Just last week, Old Bexley and Sidcup lost their position as a Tory stronghold after the by-election saw the Tory majority drop from nearly 19,000 to 4,478, while Labor saw a surge in the polls . Lord Norman Tebbit, former MP and member of the Conservative Party, warned of the “real danger” the Prime Minister now faces.

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove will deploy to North Shropshire to campaign for the siege as a sense of worry appears to be in the air. Writing for the Telegraph, Lord Tebbit said: “The minds of the Conservative headquarters staff will now have turned to the impending by-election in North Shropshire, prompted by the resignation of Owen Paterson. “Despite Paterson’s nearly 23,000 majority, this will not be an easy election for the Conservatives to win because there is too much going wrong for the government. “The arrival of the apparently highly infectious new variant of Covid cannot be blamed on Johnson. “But there is the question of whether the measures he has taken regarding travel, masks and reunions will have an impact on family plans for Christmas. “Further, opposition parties will project Paterson’s conduct into a sordid accusation against Johnson himself and the government from top to bottom. Can’t see the survey below? Click here.

“I doubt that many longtime Tories are tempted to switch over to the increasingly green Liberal Democrats or Sir Keir Starmer’s slow and divided Labor Party. “However, Richard Tice’s Reform UK is another matter. “He has roots in the Brexit movement and defends anti-state, neo-Thatcherian economic and social attitudes that could attract Conservative voters who have doubts about Boris Johnson. “My money would go to the Tories to hang on to North Shropshire, but with a very small majority, with a large chunk of their vote going to Reform UK. “It would put Boris Johnson in real danger. “I have no doubt that the Prime Minister instinctively thinks like a Tory, but he shows himself time and again as a man of thought and word rather than action.” DO NOT MISS :

“Danger to the world” EU slammed for brazen and “reckless” raid on

Boris to give in to Macron: UK capitulates in Brexit fishing line

Brexit: not our problem! Gloating EU brags about the UK crisis

After a year of huge tax hikes under the Tories, many Tory voters have switched allegiance to Reform UK, according to poll expert Matt Goodwin. In September he said: ‘Conservative voters who leave the party are not moving to Labor. “A significant number of them have joined Reform UK, say they are undecided or would not vote in the next election. “The right-wing revolt may be about to return. Since September, however, Labor’s popularity has increased in the polls, with Sir Keir Starmer overtaking the Tories for the first time in a year. Boris Johnson has come under criticism from all sides of the political spectrum, after his handling of the scandal of “conservative sleaze” Owen Paterson and the failure of diplomatic communications with Emmanuel Macron. Could Sir Keir Starmer be considered a leader who would calm the waters? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below. Stay up to date with Brexit, SNP and issue 10 news by signing up for the free political newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1532538/Boris-Johnson-news-Reform-party-Sir-Keir-Starmer-Tory-threat-leadership-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos