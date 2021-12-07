Those responsible for the lynching of a Sri Lankan national will not be spared, assures Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan reassured on Tuesday that those responsible for the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara would not be spared.

He said this while addressing a condolence reference in honor of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana Kumara at the prime minister’s office. The prime minister said the government will now spare no one who uses religion and resorts to violence in the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Imran Khan expressed his condolences to the family of the late Priyanth Kumara and to the Sri Lankan government.

The Prime Minister said: “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty God as a blessing to the whole world, adding that the Holy Prophet brought an ideological revolution and united mankind and that the message of the Last Prophet was based on humanity and justice. .

Regretting the lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, he said the incident embarrassed the whole nation and tarnished his image. He said that the way the horrific incident of the army public school united the whole nation against terrorism, now we have also decided that Sialkot as despicable incidents will not be allowed in the future.

He said the Sialkot business community had raised $ 100,000 to give to the bereaved family of Priyantha Diyawadana, adding that the bereaved family would also continue to receive the monthly salary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Malik Adnan – the man who put his life in danger to save the life of the Sri Lankan national – with a letter of thanks.

He appreciated the courage of Malik Adnan and said that Adnan will also be conferred with Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Hamada Zahir, Umar Ayub, Shirin Mazari and Ali Muhammad Khan, Special Assistants Allama Tahir-ul-Ashrafi and Usman Dar, Malik Adnan, who attempted to rescue Sri Lankan citizens from the crowds, and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner also attended the function.

The insurance of Prime Minister Imran

On Saturday, Prime Imran Khan assured the Sri Lankan President that strict measures will be taken in accordance with the law against those responsible for the Sialkot tragedy.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote that he had a phone conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expressed the nation’s anger and shame at the murder by a vigilante Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021

The prime minister said he had informed the Sri Lankan president of more than 100 arrests made in connection with the murder and assured him that responsible elements involved in the incident would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

Sri Lankan President and PM express concern

On the other hand, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed their “deep concern” and “shock” at the deadly attack on a Sri Lankan working in the Pakistani province of Punjab and expressed their confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring the perpetrators to justice.

– Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 4, 2021

President Gotabaya, who is currently attending the Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet: “Deeply concerned about the Sialkot incident #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts PM @ImranKhanPTI and Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan ”, a day after a violent mob lynched a Sri Lankan national, before burning his body, for alleged blasphemy.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter: “It is shocking to see the brutal and deadly attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are convinced that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will keep his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.

– Mahinda Rajapaksa (resPresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

In a tweet Friday on what he called a “horrific self-defense attack” Prime Minister Khan said it was a “day of shame” for Pakistan. Those responsible would be punished with “all the severity of the law,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sri Lankan Parliament also condemned the incident and urged Islamabad to ensure the safety of other Sri Lankan workers residing in Pakistan.

Best civilian price

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a leading civilian award for a man who risked his life trying to save Priyantha Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan factory manager, from being lynched by an angry mob because of allegations of blasphemy.

Malik Adnan, a colleague of the slain Sri Lankan citizen, will be awarded the Tamgha-i-Shujaat, or the Medal of Bravery for “putting his own life in danger by physically trying to protect the victim,” the victim said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter. .

Videos circulating on social media showed Adnan physically protecting the Sri Lankan in an attempt to save him from the mob of vigilantes.

However, he had to give in as the crowd of hundreds of indicted protesters overpowered him.

Time bombs in society

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a series of tweets that “the time bombs we have planted in society will continue to explode if they are not defused”.

Fawad condemned the Sialkot incident and criticized apathy towards such incidents and warned that it would lead to greater tragedy.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2021

“I have been thinking about what to write to condemn the Sialkot incident since yesterday, words have become unnecessary. Such incidents only affect us for 48 hours, after which everything is back to normal.”

“Until the next such incident occurs, our conscience remains buried; this apathy is a sign of a bigger storm. Blood has been shed in countries because of the dead conscience of the people,” he remarked.

130 arrested

Meanwhile, up to 130 people have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, the country’s inspector general said. Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

The IG said that in the past 24 hours, police raided more than 200 parts of the city and arrested nearly 130 men.

The Punjab spokesman revealed that police obtained CCTV footage of the attack from 160 cameras installed at the site.

He said the victim’s autopsy had been carried out and that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were themselves overseeing the investigations.

Detailing the sequence of events leading up to the incident, IG Rao said Sialkot’s DPO reached the site 17 minutes after the first complaint.

Autopsy report

According to the autopsy report, the incident was reported to police at 11:26 a.m. A sticker regarding religion was placed on a machine in the factory which the manager ordered to be removed following visits from foreigners, according to the report.

Apparently, the workers did not act on the order due to which, the manager showed up and removed it himself. Factory owners and administration fled the scene after lynching the Sri Lankan manager, according to the report.

On the other hand, Priyantha Kumara’s autopsy report showed that most of her body was burned while her bones were also broken due to severe torture.

The incident

A mob in Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan national to death on Friday, then burned his body. The incident took place on the road from Wazirabad to Sialkot, where workers in private factories attacked a factory’s export manager and burned his body for alleged blasphemy.

The police had been dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control. Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man was a Sri Lankan national.

“After fruitful talks with the group of angry protesters, traffic resumed on the road,” said the police official.

