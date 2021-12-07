Donald Trump did not send this phallic Christmas card





Twitter did believe the former president had, however.

A highly questionable Christmas card purportedly sent by Donald Trump had the internet in stitches on Monday – many believing it to be from the former president himself.

The low-quality photoshopped image, featuring a scowling DJT, began circulating on Twitter as an “official” annual holiday greeting, and quickly became a trending topic.

He boasted of a black and white Trump – wearing a scowl that would shame Ebenezer Scrooge – in the foreground, with family members (some of them, anyway) floating like balls above.

Getty / Twitter

Thousands of retweets expressed bemusement at the horrific Christmas card, as the president continued to insist on calling Mar-a-Lago the “Winter White House”, which he hung up on the bauble of his daughter Ivanka in front of his wife Melania, and that he seemed to have forgotten to include the youngest son Barron.

But most blatant of all was the outline of Trump’s seemingly disjointed shirt, which, paired with Santa’s sleigh spilling gifts right over his head, did indeed give a very miserable image.

Ice T summed up the internet’s confusion in one tweet: “Okay. That can’t be real. Lol, I’m done.”

And it turns out it wasn’t.

The proof was there; On the one hand, Trump’s real official Christmas card is available on his website and looks a bit more respectable:

So it’s supposed to be the “real” Trump Christmas card, available for just $ 10 from his online store. As in, $ 10 each pic.twitter.com/1P5nI29fFd

– Andrew Albers (@ MtnMeadows12) December 6, 2021 @ MtnMeadows12

Additionally, the original photo in the photo was taken at the Buckingham Palace banquet in June 2019 that Trump shared with Queen Elizabeth; while his facial expression was legit, his dress shirt certainly seems to have been altered into this scrotus-potus look:

It’s the image of Trump – from his visit to London in 2019 – that has been carried over to the Christmas card that we and others mistakenly tweeted earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KoTftettEc

– Duty to warn (@ duty2warn) December 6, 2021 @ duty2warn

As usual, it was up to Snopes to officially demystify it.

“… no, that was not an official Trumps holiday item,” the survey site determined. “It was a joke created and distributed by someone other than the Trump family whose identity we have yet to establish.”

Also unconfirmed, but most likely true: Whoever created the Christmas card had a good laugh at the temporary mayhem he caused.

Getty

