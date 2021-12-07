PM Modi meets with Russian President Putin, says India-Russia strategic partnership continues to develop

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday and said the partnership between India and Russia continues to grow stronger.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid, there is no change in the pace of growth of Indo-Russian relations. Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to grow stronger, ”said Modi.

Over the past decades, the world has witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations have emerged, but the friendship of India and Russia has remained constant, ”he added.

Putin echoed the sentiments and said that Russia sees India as a friendly nation.

We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a trusted friend. Relations between our nations are developing and I am looking to the future, ”said the Russian president.

Currently, mutual investments amount to around 38 billion, with a little more investment on the Russian side. We cooperate a lot in military and technical field like no other country. We jointly develop advanced technologies and produce in India, ”he added.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. There have been six phone conversations between them since then, aside from the virtual meetings they attended for multilateral summits.

The visit is part of the tradition of annual summits organized alternately in India and Russia.

Earlier today, the two countries held their first 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The two countries signed an agreement on Monday to purchase 6 01 427 AK-203 assault rifles through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, as part of the military-technical cooperation agreement for 2021-2031.

Putin said on Wednesday that he intended to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi new “large-scale” initiatives to further develop “specially privileged” Russian-Indian relations.

“This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good momentum; links are actively developing in the sectors of energy, innovation, space and the production of vaccines and drugs against coronaviruses, ”Putin said.

