Surprise: Trumps Secret $ 1 Billion Investment Seems Fishy As Hell

Oddly enough, Nunes failed to mention that in 2019 he sued Twitter, claiming a quarter of a billion dollars in damages, for a free flow of ideas that included a parody account known as Devin Nunes Cow, who, according to the representative, defamed him. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2020, with a Virginia judge ruling that Twitter was protected by section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which Trump and Co., who talk a great deal about First Amendment rights until what someone says something he does not like, have tried to have repealed.

In a statement, California Republican Party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson praised Nuness’ work, saying he has fought tirelessly for his Valley constituents and for our state in the House of representatives. The California Democratic Party was a little less enthusiastic, writing in a tweet: Devin Nunes has long embarrassed California. It is normal that he is now leaving Congress to lower himself even more to Donald Trump.

Capitol riots suspect looks on the bright side of possible jail time

Somewhere else!

Attack on new deal with media company reviewed by SEC (Guardian)

NYC to impose vaccination mandate on businesses as cases increase (Bloomberg)

United States announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics for human rights violations (CNBC)

Justice Department sues Texas over state redistribution cards, citing discrimination against Latinos (Washington Post)

Biden calls drugs outrageously expensive, urges Senate to act (Bloomberg)

JPMorgan Banker testifies that Epstein transferred $ 31million to Maxwell (Bloomberg)

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group. The CEO lays off 900 people on Zoom (CNN)

Man in Italy uses fake silicone arm to try to get vaccination certificate (CNN)

More great stories from Vanity Fair

Why gutting abortion rights could undermine SCOTUS ‘legitimacy Jared and Ivanka try to get back to polite society Potential East Hampton airport closure sparks class war Lawyers trying to free Ghislaine Maxwell have left Twitter Jack Dorsey or was he fired? Trump’s ability to steal the 2024 election is only growing. Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/12/donald-trump-spac-billion-dollar-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos