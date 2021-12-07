Omicron in Mandarin Sounds Like ‘I Destroy the CCP’ Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This cartoon surfaced late last month when the World Health Organization (WHO) ignored two Greek letters for the latest variant of COVID, including Xi, which many suspected of to have been left out to avoid offending the autocratic leader in Beijing. The B.1.1.529 variant, which was first detected in the South African province of Gauteng, has 32 mutations in the spike protein, earning it the distinction of a new name. The next Greek letters in the sequence were Nu and Xi, but the WHO bypassed both in favor of Omicron on November 26, leaving just nine letters to name the inevitable new configurations of the virus. The WHO claimed that Nu was rejected because it was similar to the English word “new” and Xi was dumped because it was a “common last name”. However, the claim that Xi was ignored because it is a common surname does not hold up, as Mu, the previous variant, is a much more common last name as Xi. In fact, all Greek letters prior to Omicron are documented surnames, which defeats the WHO premise of avoiding surnames with its variant names. Many experts have suggested that Xi was in fact ignored because it would draw derision from Chinese President Xi Jinping (), whom the organization’s chief executive, Tedros Adhanom, was quick to praise for his “transparency” in the start of the pandemic. On November 30, illustrator Germ Sir () uploaded an illustration to his Facebook page in which he imagined an exchange between Tedros and his “big boss”, President Xi, represented by Winnie the Pooh. In the illustration, Tedros eagerly reports to Pooh that the WHO has already moved beyond the Greek letters Xi and Nu to denote the latest variant of COVID. He then informs the “Tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff” that the new name is “Omicron”. Tedros barely finishes saying the name when Pooh responds questioningly by saying “Wo mie gong?” (). Word for word, the pronunciation of the Greek letter in Mandarin sounds like “I exterminate the CCP,” crushing Tedros’ plan to appease his chubby overlord. Also in the Facebook post, Germ Sir quipped sarcastically, “Maybe we misunderstood Tedros,” hinting that he’s actually a dragon slayer in the closet.

Illustration by Germ Sir translated by Taiwan News.

