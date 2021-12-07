Ghislaine Maxwell bragged about friendships with Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, accuser says





A second woman testified against Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming the British socialite bought her gifts, talked about her famous and powerful friends and pushed her to have sex with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager .

Deborah Blohm, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Gwendolyn Beck at a party at Mar-a-Lago … [+] club, Palm Beach, Florida, 1995.

The 44-year-old Briton, known only as Kate in court to protect her privacy, said she was 17 when she met Maxwell on a trip to Paris and continued their friendship when they were both in London, claiming to be the only teenager with a few friends, she admired Maxwell.

Maxwell then introduced her to Epstein and asked Kate to replace a message therapist who canceled Epstein leading to a sexual encounter between Kate and Epstein, according to Law & Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld.

Maxwell gave Kate a small Prada bag for her 18th birthday shortly after the incident, she testified that prosecutors said the gifts were part of Maxwell’s process of preparing victims for Epstein.

Kate said Maxwell asked on another occasion if she knew of anyone who would perform a sex act on Epstein instead of Maxwells, saying he loves cute, young, pretty girls like you.

Maxwell bragged about being friends with many famous people like Prince Andrew and former President Donald Trump, Kate said, according to reporters in the courtroom, corroborating last week’s testimony from a alleged victim who said he met the two men while being trafficked by Maxwell. and Epstein as a teenager.

District Judge Alison Nathan told the jury that Kate was not a victim of the crimes charged in the indictment and should only be considered a witness as she was then past the age of consent in the jurisdictions concerned.

Tangent

Maxwell’s legal team attempted to discredit Kate by saying her memory may have been fuzzy due to her abuse of cocaine, alcohol and other substances, but Kate maintains that memories of important events from my lives have never changed, she said, according to Law and Crime. The defense also pointed out that Kate had previously spoken out against Epstein without using a pseudonym during media appearances. Kate told the court she wanted to protect her identity now for the sake of her son. Kate continued to stay in touch with Epstein until her 30s, she said, even while incarcerated, and ended contact after the birth of her child in her early 30s. Kate said she agreed to a $ 3.25 million settlement from a fund to compensate Epstein’s victims.

Key context

Maxwell faces six counts and possibly decades in prison if convicted. Maxwell pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing earlier this month. Maxwell has remained in custody since his July 2020 arrest in New Hampshire after being repeatedly denied bail. She was considered a flight risk due to her wealth, international connections and three passports. Daughter of famous British media mogul Robert Maxwell, she socialized with influential and powerful people like Prince Andrew.

