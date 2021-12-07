Powerful and precise principled Angela Merkel is everything Boris Johnson could ever be

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel. (Photo by Omer Messinger / Getty Images)

Goodbye Angela Merkel and if you are one Telegraph leading writer, good riddance.

As the German Chancellor prepares to resign after 16 years in power on Wednesday 8 December, the The telegraph of the day last week said: If longevity is a measure of success then it can be well satisfied. Whether history will view his accomplishments with benevolence is quite another matter.

The Sunday Telegraph, noting that his departure was an opportunity for Euro-centrists to become lyrical about his supposedly triumphant reign, accusing him of a litany of unforced errors and breathtaking complacency.

For my part, I would accuse both Telegraph breathtaking double standard titles. How they can be so overwhelming that Merkel has been Boris Johnson’s champion and spokesperson for the past five years is beyond me.

[See also: From Germany, the UK appears ever more dysfunctional and absurd]

Subscribe to The New Statesmans newsletters

Check the boxes of the newsletters you want to receive. Morning call



Quick and essential guide to national and world politics from the New Statesman’s political team.

Global review



New Statesmans’ global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday.

The New Daily Statesman



The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every morning of the week.

Green times



New Statesmans weekly environmental email about the politics, business and culture of climate and natural crises – delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

This week in business



A hands-on three-minute look into the week ahead in business, markets, regulation, and investing, landing in your inbox every Monday morning.

Culture edit



Our weekly cultural newsletter, from books and art to pop culture and memes, is sent out every Friday.

Highlights of the week



A weekly roundup of some of the best articles featured in the latest issue of The New Statesman, sent out every Saturday.

From the archive



A weekly dig of the New Statesmans Archives of over 100 years of stellar and influential journalism, sent out every Wednesday.

Events and Offers



Sign up to receive information on NS events, subscription offers and product updates.





Profession Administration office Arts and culture Crew member Business / Business services Clientele / Customer service Communication Construction, Works, Engineering Education, curriculum and teaching Environment, conservation and NRM Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds Financial management Health – Medical and Nursing Management HR, training and organizational development Information and communications technologies Information services, statistics, records, archives Infrastructure management – Transport, public services Lawyers and practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OSH, Risk management Operations management Planning, policy, strategy Print, Design, Edit, Web Projects, programs and advisers Property, asset and fleet management Public relations and media Purchasing and procurement Quality management Scientific and technical research and development Security and Law Enforcement Delivery service Sports and leisures Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellness, Community / Social Services Register



While Merkel has, for the most part, brought stability and prosperity, and largely completed the transformation of Germany from pariah state to economic and moral leader of Europe, Johnson destroyed the social cohesion of Great Britain. Brittany seriously weakened its economy and left a once large country on the sidelines. on the borders of Europe, whose global stature has greatly diminished.

Merkel has been a bulwark against the global drift towards authoritarianism, populism and disorder, towards aggressive nationalism, xenophobia and disinformation, to which our own prime minister has lamentably contributed.

She made mistakes, some serious. It would be surprising if she hadn’t. It was too hard on Greece after the financial crash of 2008. The abandonment of nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster made Germany too dependent on fossil fuels. It should have canceled the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline of Vladimir Putin Russia. She paid too little attention to the former East Germany and fueled the rise of the far-right Alternative en Deutschland party, admitting a million refugees in 2015. She might have prevented Brexit if she had offered more concessions to David Cameron.

But it also had its triumphs. To admit these millions of refugees, many of whom came from countries devastated by the unfinished wars of the West or out of sheer indifference, was an act of supreme moral courage that shames our governments’ demonization of the relative net attempting to cross the Channel. If Europe fails on the refugee issue, it won’t be the Europe we wanted, she declared in 2015.

It was tough on Greece, but it belatedly orchestrated the rescue plans for that country by the EU. Indeed, many economists would argue that she saved the euro by refusing to expel Greece from the euro area.

Unlike Johnson, Merkel refused to bow down to President Donald Trump. Although sometimes accused of putting trade with Russia and China ahead of human rights, she would not be intimidated by Putin and organized strong European sanctions against Russia after its annexation of Crimea. A scientist by training, she guided Germany through the Covid pandemic with far fewer deaths and far less economic damage than her British counterpart.

Merkel’s core beliefs stem from the collective guilt most Germans feel for the atrocities of WWII and the fact that she spent the first 35 years of her life in the police state of Germany. from the east.

Therefore, as Chancellor, she sought to strengthen both the EU, as an alliance of peaceful nations sharing democratic values, and the rules-based international order of which the EU is an integral part. She vigorously defended the freedoms of movement and expression that she never enjoyed in the former German Democratic Republic. She was keenly aware of the fragility of democracies, warning in a 2019 Harvard speech that our individual freedoms are not acquired. Neither peace, nor prosperity.

In contrast, Johnson’s core beliefs remain a mystery. He sought to undermine the EU for reasons of political expediency, not conviction, and expressed little objection to Trump’s subversion of democracy in the United States.

In style, too, Merkel could not have been more different from Johnson. I have the following problems, she told Tony Blair in 2005. I am a woman, I have no charisma and I do not communicate well. To which she could have added that she was also a Ossi (East Germany).

She compensated by working tirelessly, meticulously preparing and mastering briefs (she even watched a season of The apprentice to prepare for his first meeting with Trump). She was organized, methodical and disciplined. Again, her scientific background led her to base her decisions on facts and evidence, not impulses or emotions. She sought consensus and collaboration wherever possible. There is strength in stillness, she liked to say.

Merkel could be ruthless in getting the Chancellery by cheating on her mentor, Helmut Kohl. She paid particular attention to opinion polls and focus groups. But in an era of nationalist showmen, she barely had a populist bone in her body.

Intensely private, she rarely indulged in self-promotion plays or fancy photo ops. She scorned social media. She never needed affection. She hasn’t courted the headlines. What matters is what gets achieved in two years, not what we read in the papers tomorrow, she once said. She was wary of soaring rhetoric and politicians who promise too much.

From his experience, one cannot trust the language. Words are weapons to be deployed with caution. Merkel would rather be the uninspiring but wise guardian of the liberal West to play with the fire of demagoguery, Kati Marton written in the chancellor, a new biography of a leader who once likened herself to an energy-saving lamp.

[See also: The Fateful Chancellor: What the end of the Merkel era means for the world]

It is simply impossible to imagine Merkel engaging in cultural wars that divide, engaging in childish slang with the French, going back on international treaties, act illegally, seek to curb justice, give government contracts to friends or accept questionable donations. She wouldn’t dream of breaking her own Covid rules. She would never brag about Germany’s global achievements, although she once acknowledged when asked what she liked about her country and that it had beautiful, draft-proof windows. air.

His personal life was flawless. Throughout her Chancellery, she and her husband, Joachim Sauer, lived in a rented apartment in a nondescript four-story apartment building in East Berlin and shopped at the local supermarket. For the weekends, the couple owned a remarkably unpretentious little house in the village of Hohenwalde, 80 kilometers east of Berlin. At no time was his chancellery marred by the slightest suspicion of scandal.

Merkel has earned the kind of trust, respect and authority, at home and abroad, that our own prime minister clown can only dream of. His departure will make the world less secure and less stable, and I suspect that his quiet but serious, purposeful, egoless leadership will be sorely missed.

The TelegraphLeading writers, plagued as they are by EU deregulation syndrome, might also reflect on Merkel leaving office with 71% of Germans satisfied with his service, and 29 percent no. Johnsons approval rating in November was at -20.

[See also: Merkel bows out but dont expect drastic change in Germany]