Turkey, Qatar “to act together” to reopen Afghan airport in Kabul

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani discussed ways to keep Kabul airport open and provide further assistance to Afghanistan. Doha and Ankara are expected to sign dozens of agreements during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Qatar. (AA)

Turkey and Qatar have raised the possibility of jointly operating the Afghan airport in Kabul, controlled by the Taliban. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press briefing with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani on Monday that they would “act together” in Kabul. “Qatar and Turkey are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to come to an agreement to open the airport (so that it can function) normally,” Thani added. The briefing took place as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha for two days of talks. Erdogan’s visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, whose Crown Prince visited Turkey last month to the first time since 2012. READ MORE: How Turkey has become a key player in managing Kabul airport President @RTErdogan Katar’da pic.twitter.com/Owr5sNfZqj – President of the Republic of Turkey (@tcbestepe) December 6, 2021 ” Give the example “ Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Qatar should set an example for the international community by providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. “The international community must provide this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, whatever the political motives,” he said. Stressing that he is working in coordination with institutions in both countries to provide additional humanitarian aid, Cavusoglu said Turkey has allocated funds which have been transferred to provide humanitarian aid. “The Turkish Maarif Foundation continues its educational activities. It keeps many of its schools there and 10 of them are girls’ schools, ”he added. The Turkish Red Crescent and the Qatari Red Crescent are actively providing assistance to the Afghan people on the ground, he said. READ MORE: Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers hail strong bilateral ties Review of preparations for the 7th meeting of the Supreme Strategy Committee with Brother FM @mba_althan_ of #Qatar. Deepen relations in all areas, including defense, economy, education, culture and health. Regional issues such as Afghanistan, Libya and Syria were also on our agenda. pic.twitter.com/W4QpJWgXdw – Mevlt avuolu (@MevlutCavusoglu) December 6, 2021 Solidarity between the Gulf countries Latent tensions between Ankara and its Gulf rivals escalated after a Saudi-led blockade against Qatar by Arab countries in 2017. Ankara supported Qatar in the dispute, and the two countries have since moved closer. Erdogan said he wanted to use the trip to foster closer relations with all Gulf states. “We are in favor of strengthening our relations with all the Gulf countries,” Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul Ataturk Airport before leaving for Doha. “The blockade and the sanctions imposed on Qatar have been lifted since the beginning of this year. At present, solidarity is restored between the Gulf countries,” Erdogan said. READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement Source: TRTWorld and agencies

