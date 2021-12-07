In tenure of government headed by Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan, rupee fell 30.5%, report says, South Asia News





According to a report, the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar appears to have fallen 30.5% during the tenure of the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Over the past 40 months, the rupee has experienced massive depreciation. In August 2018 it was Rs 123 against the US dollar and in December 2021 it was Rs 177, according to an article in The News.

In the history of the country, it is one of the strongest devaluations of the currency.

Previously, the only other higher devaluation had occurred during the birth of Bangladesh. At that time, the Pakistani currency was devalued by 58%. It went from Rs 4.60 to Rs 11.10 against the US dollar in 1971-72.

The recent devaluation of the currency was dictated by the IMF through prior actions and has nothing to do with macroeconomic fundamentals, independent economists say.

The massive devaluation of the currency led to inflationary pressures, experts said. Two major factors have contributed to the rise in prices. The first was the skyrocketing prices of food, raw materials and fuel while the second was the exchange rate depreciation of 30.5%, which caused inflation to rise.

