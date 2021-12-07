“Lying flat is officially one of the best Chinese memes of 2021 Quartz





The flat phrase, which captures the desire of exhausted Chinese youth to quit the rat race, resonated with people around the world this year amid the growing fatigue many feel in the face of the never-ending pandemic. And despite President Xi Jinping’s distaste for philosophy, his Chinese lists top the most notable memes of the year, including one compiled each year by a state-run language center. The National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, part of the country’s education ministry, this week released the list of the 10 most popular memes for 2021. The center said it compiled the results based on a analysis of over 1.1 billion Ball Curtain Comments a commenting system that allows users to scroll through comments on the screen of videos they watch as well as over 350,000 Internet posts. The center will also release the Chinese Character of the Year later this month, continuing a 16-year tradition. Chinese search engine Sogou, meanwhile, put the dish at the top of its list of trending memesfor 2021. For some, staying flat is a way to cope with the pressure of studying hard, getting into a good college, and then finding a good job, climbing the endless ladder to success. For others, it is also a way of discreetly disconnecting from the national project to increase productivity and maintain the growth of the Chinese economy. But the idea of ​​young people who work only half or as little as possible, or who forgo marriage and children, is a concern for an aging China, whose the workforce is decreasing. The meme was partially censored when it first gained popularity around June, with authorities worrying about the sense of passive resistance associated with it. In August, Xi first mentioned the term in a speech, saying citizens should avoid this trend and instead work hard to ultimately achieve common prosperity or more widespread wealth. The impact of slang has even overwhelmed in the United States, where many use it to express their exhaustion and frustration with life, making the meme a successful organic export of Chinese pop culture. In addition to staying flat, the memes lists reflect other currents in Chinese internet culture this year. The list of language research centers also includes patriotic memes, such as Awakening age, the name of a popular television series about the history of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, which takes place in 1921, as well as the strong country has me,a popular line used by young people to show their loyalty to the party. The metaverse and double reduction, a Chinese policy aimed at reducing the burden on students and disrupting the tutoring industry, is also on the list. Overall, China’s annual lists of the best memes feature phrases that are far less critical of authorities than they have been in recent years, another sign of Beijing’s greater grip on speech. in line. Given the official suspicious attitude towards the meme, many Chinese media outlets put a more positive spin on the meaning of the slang when reporting on the publication of the lists. Lying flat only reflects the urge to take a nap during hard work, and it’s a way to regain strength to start over, according to an articleabout the listing by the state television channel CCTV. It’s not the daily status of people these days, the outlet said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/2099309/lying-flat-is-officially-one-of-chinas-top-memes-of-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos