Blood oxygen level prevailing in Covid fight was dangerously low, ex-aide says





Mr. Trump relented. On the way to his helicopter, he had lost so much strength that he dropped a briefcase he had planned to carry outside, where reporters were lined up to observe him, Mr Meadows recalls.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Last week, The Guardian obtained a copy of Mr. Meadowss’ book and revealed that Mr. Trump first tested positive for the coronavirus on September 26, 2020, three days before his first presidential debate with Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Mr Meadows criticized reporters for focusing on that test and not on the negative result of a different test soon after. Mr Trump tried to make the same point, insisting that Mr Meadows had claimed he was not sick before or during the debate.

Yet in his own book, Mr. Meadows writes that he’ll likely never know if President Trump was positive that night. Mr Trump, according to an adviser, has grown increasingly angry with Mr Meadows in recent days, describing him as stupid for discussing the test results.

On October 1, 2020, Mr. Trump revealed he was testing for the coronavirus after press reports his assistant Hope Hicks tested positive. Although the President hinted that it was Ms Hicks who infected him, Mr Meadows wrote that it was clear to him that Mr Trump was already gravely ill that night.

I have lost so much strength, Mr Meadows said, quoting Mr Trump, adding: The muscles just don’t respond.

At that time, Mr Meadows had arranged for a monoclonal antibody therapy made by Regeneron to be secretly delivered to the White House. He said he requested four doses from the company’s chief executive, Leonard S. Schleifer, mentioning that Ms Hicks and Melania Trump, the first lady, had tested positive. Mr Meadows did not disclose who else might have needed it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/06/us/politics/trump-covid-blood-oxygen.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos