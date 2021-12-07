Pakistan’s blasphemy law dilemma – the diplomat





Police officers stand guard at the site where a Sri Lankan citizen was lynched by a Muslim mob outside a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Credit: AP Photo / Shahid Akram

Desperation swept through Pakistan last week, leaving even the most optimistic among us in a state of despair.

Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national who worked as a general manager at a local factory in the town of Sialkot, Punjab, was tortured, murdered and then set on fire by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

It later emerged that Kumara, who had lived and worked in Pakistan for more than a decade, had removed stickers from the far-right group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the machinery at the factory before the visit of international customers. Some reports say he was killed following a dispute with factory workers.

The heartbreaking ordeal has been documented and captured the killers celebrating for sending a blasphemer to hell. Of all the visuals, one image stands out particularly as encapsulating the organized chaos that is the affair of Pakistani states with religious extremism.

This image is of a young man taking a selfie in front of Kumaras’ burning corpse. The back cover of his cell phone is inscribed with the words of Bollywood: Apna Time Ayega (Our hour will come).

Certainly looks like his time is here.

What happened in Sialkot is the culmination of a fire started decades ago, when a doctrinary interpretation of the faith was allowed to flourish in a political movement aimed at legitimizing religious intolerance.

Pakistan inherited blasphemy laws from its British colonizers, who introduced an executive order in 1860 to control Hindu-Muslim clashes in the subcontinent. More than a century later, post-partition Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto introduced a constitutional amendment declaring members of the Ahmadiyya sect as non-Muslims in an attempt to woo the far right. The laws were further tightened during the military rule of General Zia-ul Haq, who pursued an Islamization program to gain legitimacy for his seizure of power.

Blasphemy laws carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults Islam.

While Bhutto may have started the blaze, he has been kept alive by civilian and military rulers, and the current hybrid regime is no different.

Interestingly, the mob violence took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan urged universities to research the detrimental effects of Western culture on the family system, the latest in a series of efforts to combine religion and education.

The cricketer turned politician has long been an advocate for reconciliation with religious extremists and activists. He has entered into mass murder talks with an offer of clemency, even though he describes the Liberals as the garbage of the country. Khan government ministers are considering treason charges against those who oppose extremism.

To Khans’ credit, the government attempted to ban the TLP and declare it a militant group following violent protests in April demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador to Islamabad and the end of trade trials with that country. . However, the ban was later lifted and the group’s leader, Saad Rizvi, was released in October following a secret deal between the government and the far-right organization, after deadly protests. in Lahore killed at least six police officers.

With blasphemy as its main focus, the TLP is preparing for the next general election.

Where the Pakistani state has made rigorous efforts to integrate the far right into the political process, there is no clarity on the de-radicalization of these parties.

One downside of letting intolerance go unchecked is the normalization of extrajudicial violence. Just days before the Sialkot incident, a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was set on fire after officers refused to hand an accused blasphemer to a crowd.

The fear surrounding cases of blasphemy means that even those in power are often too afraid to express their disapproval. So while the laws are often hijacked against religious minorities, this time the official condemnations were vehement as the mob lynched a foreign national from a friendly country.

Despite this, the government and the opposition carefully worded their condemnations, with Khan using words such as vigilante while opposition conglomerate leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the mob violence was the result of the failure of states to respond to blasphemy charges.

The word choice reflects attempts to avoid being seen as the defender of an accused blasphemer, a label that no amount of religiosity can uphold. Salman Taseer, former governor of Punjab, was shot dead by his guard for precisely this transgression.

