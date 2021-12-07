US regulators investigate Donald Trump’s social media Spac deal





U.S. regulators are investigating Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank check company about to merge with Donald Trump’s social media startup, looking for trade information ahead of deal announcement as well as on the relations between the two groups.

In November, the Securities and Exchange Commission requested documents on the board meetings of the special purpose acquisition company as well as information on trading policies, investor contact details and communications between Digital World and Trump Media and Technology Group, according to a Spac file released on Monday.

U.S. broker-dealer watchdog Finra also asked Digital World to share trading information ahead of the merger announcement, according to the filing.

Digital World said in the filing that it was cooperating with regulators and that requests for information did not suggest that they had determined that wrongdoing had been committed.

Spac-issued warrants trading volume jumped nearly 800% on Oct. 20, just before the deal was announced in a Donald Trump statement, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. On October 21, these warrants increased from 51 cents to $ 11.29, an increase of 2,119%. The volume of transactions in Spac shares was significant before the transaction was announced.

Trump’s company, which includes a social network called Truth Social, a podcast unit and a streaming company, said on Saturday it had raised $ 1 billion from unidentified investors. On Monday, the former president’s “unawakened” entertainment group disclosed a series of bold projections claiming that by 2026 it would generate $ 3.7 billion in revenue for 81 million users.

The optimistic forecast was primarily based on TMTG’s development of a streaming service called TMTG +, which the former president said will compete with Netflix and Disney Plus – services that have attracted hundreds of millions of subscribers.

“American audiences seek ‘unawakened’ entertainment,” according to a presentation on the company’s website which features photos of the former president handing out a trophy to a sumo wrestler and a theme park with the title ” Stop wondering, start wandering “.

Trump predicts his streaming service will reach 40 million subscribers by 2026. Fox Nation, Lachlan Murdoch’s streaming service launched by Fox News aimed at a conservative audience, has reportedly registered less than 1.2 million paying subscribers since its launch in 2018.

TMTG announced Monday that Devin Nunes, the Republican congressman, will join the company as chief executive from January. Nunes is expected to leave Congress, where he has served since 2003, at the end of the month, a move that surprised many in Washington.

Nunes, who represents a San Joaquin Valley district in central California, is a senior Republican House official and would have been vying for a prominent position if the party regained control of Congress in the election of midterm next year. He was for years one of Trump’s fiercest supporters on Capitol Hill, publicly attacking Robert Mueller’s investigation and alleging an FBI plot against the former president.

Trump hired Scott St John, a former game show producer, to run the streaming service. St John has produced shows such as NBC’s “Deal or No Deal,” in which contestants choose from a bunch of sealed cases to make money.

Truth Social, a social media platform without an existing app or website, launched in October. The former president remains banned from several leading tech platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, following the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The inquiries come amid a wave of inquiries into companies that have chosen to list through Spacs amid fears that the mergers have bypassed oversight typically applied to traditional initial public offerings.

Lucid Motors, an electric car group made public in one of the largest Spac deals in history, revealed on Monday it had received a subpoena from the SEC, while the regulator fined it in July. to Stable Road Acquisition Company and its sponsor Brian Kabot for its merger. with Momentus Inc, a space infrastructure company, for misleading characterizations.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said there were “risks inherent in Spac transactions, as those who could derive significant profits from a Spac merger could exercise inadequate due diligence and mislead investors into fault”.

The SEC and Finra declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Antoine Gara in New York

