Michelle Heaton shares haunting and BLASTS Boris Johnson flashbacks

Michelle Heaton has announced that the government is planning to crack down on drug addicts, following its own struggles with drug addiction.

Speaking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Liberty X star, 42, who has been candid about her three years of drinking and drugs hell, shared a series of snaps from the height of her battle and wrote a long legend on the fight against drug addiction.

His post came just hours after Boris Johnson warned middle-class drug users that he would not stand idly by and let them finance crime as he exposed a $ 300million narcotics blitz – a ploy criticized by Michelle, who called for better education on the issue.

Earlier this year Michelle, who has now been sober for 32 weeks, announced for the first time that she was seeking treatment for her alcohol and drug addiction, which caused her to binge every evenings.

On Tuesday, she posted a trio of pictures – two of which showed the ravages of her addiction, including appearing to pass out and one showing her with bloodshot eyes, and two shots showing her happy and healthy.

In her caption, she explained that the message was a reaction to the government’s crackdown and reflected: “Harsher punishments will unfortunately not stop us real drug addicts, it will push us to be more manipulative in our addictions.”

The prime minister warned recreational users risk having their passports and driver’s licenses withdrawn under new curbs unveiled today, as he joined police in a dawn raid.

They are also at risk of receiving text messages from the police if their numbers are found on the dealers’ phones – all points being criticized by Michelle.

Michelle wrote in her impassioned post: “I wanted to wait until I got the facts before I write this and I was armed with the facts of today’s announcement on the government’s plans to tackle drug addiction…

“I applaud all the efforts of governments to solve this problem which affects too many families. Tackling the providers and helping the addicts is amazing. I am so happy to hear about the additional treatment places they are badly needed. . .

Answer: Michelle shared a long caption regarding government plans

“I’ll be honest – I didn’t have the money to get help, friends and family lent it to me and I might not be here now without them because I needed the help. treatment in a few days. I hope I will hear the word education a lot in the coming days …

“Early education in schools is absolutely necessary and it is something that is very close to my heart. This disease does NOT discriminate. It affects people in poverty and people with money …

“Once addicted, we won’t stop at ANYTHING to get the next hit, fix, get high!” At any rate. More severe punishments will unfortunately not stop us the real addicts it will push us to be more manipulative in our addictions! …

“It’s a disease of the mind and the body. We also need to focus on STOPPING it before it grabs us. Where do addictions start? Raised this way Parents being followed Had no choice Bad relationships The list is endless …

“It’s NOT a middle class problem, it’s a you and me problem.” It’s the kid who never fits, it’s the woman at home who is bored. This disease does NOT discriminate …

Radiant: she was showing her recovery process

“There is no poster boy or girl for this. Punishment in itself is not an answer as it simply ignores where and how to approach it before it begins! Education, helplines and more information are needed most! From, a grateful recovered addict! …

‘Michelle Heaton, 42, no poor education, didn’t grow up in poverty and certainly no middle class issues and never wanted to become a drug addict …

“I never knew what an addict was until I almost died. If you had given me a warning or called me and fined me when I was insane, I wouldn’t have stopped …

“The information, the meetings and the 12-step program made me sober! And guess what? It’s free! My passion now is to give back and help others get sober and clean. ‘

For advice on drugs and alcohol, visit www.talktofrank.com