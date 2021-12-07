Pakistan Minister Ka Mulayam’Imran Khan faces heat over comments on Sri Lankan lynching





Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak | @GovtofPakistan

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: From Pakistan’s appeal Mulayam Singh to the country’s embarrassment for its immature response, Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has left Pakistanis perplexed by downplaying the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan national at a factory of Sialkot, saying: Ladke hain… josh mein ho jaata hai.

During an interview with Dawn in Peshawar on Sunday, Khattak was asked whether the lynching of Sialkot, by a mob of more than 100 men for alleged blasphemy, took place after the government lifted the Tehreek-i ban. -Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The Minister said: What led to this incident is that as children grow up they get fiery and do things through emotions. This does not mean that Pakistan is heading for destruction. They felt that the accused lacked respect for Islam and reacted to defend him and led to the sudden lynching.

I would have done these things out of emotion too if I had been there, he added.

The ministers’ disgusting comments have been widely condemned.

Journalist and human rights activist Saleem Javed criticized Khattak for downplaying the lynching and arson of a Sri Lankan and said it revealed the pathological insensitivity and normalization of such incidents.

Javed wrote: #Pakistan Defense Minister publicly downplays the importance of the lynching and arson of a Sri Lankan man by saying it was just a sentimental act of youth while asking the media not to not sensitize the subject. It only shows pathological insensitivity and normalization.

The #Pakistan Defense Minister publicly downplays the importance of the lynching and burning of a Sri Lankan man saying it was just a sentimental youthful act while asking the media not to raise awareness. It only shows pathological insensitivity and normalization. pic.twitter.com/AgLNKMBc8J

– Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) December 5, 2021

Explaining how his remarks showed the rot in Pakistani society is descending, one Twitter user wrote, Pervaiz Khattak, cabinet minister #ImranKhans, describing the brutal lynching of the Sri Lankan manager as something children do out of passion. and minimize the #sialkotincident.

Pervaiz Khattak, cabinet minister #ImranKhans, describes the brutal lynching of the Sri Lankan manager as something children do out of passion and downplays the #sialkot incident. The rot in Pakistani society is descending. @ CJBdingo25 @ bbclysedoucethttps: //t.co/fiHXIferQT

– Gul Fazili (@GulFazili) December 6, 2021

Another user called it a day of disgrace for all Pakistanis and said it was a clear example of the radicalized people of #Pakistan who have now become a challenge for the rulers themselves.

It’s a shame that a horrific incident has been reduced to a consequence of strong emotions! It is a day of disgrace for all Pakistanis and a clear example of the

(1 / 2https: //t.co/PB3GRR2ej9

– Zenab Naseer (@NaseerZenab) December 6, 2021

Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-born Indian author and columnist for the Toronto Sun, shared an excerpt from the interview and criticized the minister for dismissing the seriousness of the murder of a Sri Lankan by an Islamic lynching mob.

He wrote: Pakistani Defense Minister @PervezKhattakPK dismisses the gravity of the murder of a Sri Lankan by a mob of Islamic lynchings. He said it was the youthful exuberance of Muslim youth. It happens all the time; when young people feel that Islam is under attack; they are reacting to defend it, he added.

#Pakistan Defense Minister @PervezKhattakPK dismisses the gravity of the murder of a Sri Lankan by a mob of Islamic lynchers. He said it was the youthful exuberance of Muslim youth. It happens all the time; when young people feel that Islam is under attack; they react to defend it, he added pic.twitter.com/fagkVemsaj

– Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 6, 2021

Another user asked, mulayam singh from Pakistan !! Will he sing the same tune if Pakistanis abroad suffer the same fate and the act is justified as “just a sentimental youthful act”?

Pakistani mulayam singh !! Will he sing the same tune if Pakistanis abroad suffer the same fate and the act is justified as “just a sentimental youthful act”? https://t.co/DfOyxR6jnV

– Caustickonar (@caustickonar) December 6, 2021

While one user shamed Parveez for making such a stupid statement, another said that justifying such horrific acts as the sentiment of young people would encourage people to commit such violence.

Shame on you for that stupid statement, Mr. Parveez.

……

– Asim Ali sabiri (@asimsabiri) December 7, 2021

It justifies a horrible act as a feeling of youth. It will encourage people to commit such violence

– Roya_M (@ Roya_1216) December 6, 2021

The horrific lynching incident was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 3, saying: The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for the Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are underway.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

In another tweet a day later, Prime Minister Khan said he informed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that more than 100 people had been arrested in the case and assured him that they would be prosecuted with full force. law.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Calling it cold-blooded murder, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also denounced the murder and said the lynching of Sialkot was extremely condemnable and shameful. Such extrajudicial vigilance cannot be tolerated at all costs.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/pakistan-ka-mulayam-imran-khan-minister-faces-heat-over-comment-on-sri-lankans-lynching/777796/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos