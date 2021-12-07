Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators stable with reserves in stable condition: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government tackled both the economic disaster left by the previous government and the COVID-19 pandemic very well, and now the economy is growing at a sustainable pace.

While chairing a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group in Islamabad, the prime minister said that an increase in large-scale manufacturing and value-added goods, an increase in income and an increase in exports show that the political measures taken by the government have started to bear fruit.

The Prime Minister said that at the end of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year, the economy will grow faster than the previous fiscal year.

The meeting was assessed on the country’s current economic situation, improving macroeconomic indicators and a comprehensive strategy to further strengthen the economy, helping to maintain the growth rate despite rising global commodity prices.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan has been acclaimed around the world for its outstanding performance as the current government has had to deal with the economic disaster left by previous governments.

On top of that, when economies were hit hard by the adverse effects of COVID, Pakistan not only did well in containing the pandemic, but also maintained its 3.9% growth rate. However, Pakistan is experiencing a higher growth rate and the current fiscal year is expected to end with an increase of more than one percent over the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The meeting was also briefed on stable foreign exchange reserves, sustainable structural reforms in the power sector which led to a contraction in circular debt, 35% growth in income with 32% growth in the single collection of taxes, increased exports, including value added. large-scale goods and manufacturing.

The meeting was also informed of an increase in imports of industrial raw materials which is a positive sign not only of an increase in the growth rate, but also of an increase in industrial production and value added which in turn is over time, will strengthen exports and income for local consumption. .

The meeting was also informed of the progress of the agricultural transformation plan, its positive impacts on the economy and exports. In addition, the expected drop in global fuel prices will help the government to curb inflation and shift relief to the masses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the suggestions made by members and ordered action to transfer relief to the public as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor of State Bank Reza Baqir, Dr. Rashid Amjad, Dr. Syed Salman shah, Saqib Sherani, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Secretary of Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, President FBR Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Finance Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and relevant senior officials.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, Syed Saleem Raza, Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Abid Qayyum Sulheri and Dr Nadeem Ul Haque attended the meeting via video link.

