Fake Trump Christmas card with phallic image spreads on social media





An alleged Christmas card featuring Donald Trump has spread among thousands of social media users. People on social media noted that the outline of his tuxedo on the map looked phallic. But fact-checkers say it’s likely a spoofed version of a photo taken during his visit to the UK in 2019. Something is loading.

A fake Christmas card from former President Donald Trump that is spreading on Twitter and Facebook likely uses an edited version of a photo taken during his 2019 visit to Buckingham Palace, according to Reuters fact-checkers.

The card features a black-and-white pixelated image of Trump wearing a tuxedo with a stern expression on his face. Behind him is a low-resolution image of what appears to be a manger, a pine forest, and a silhouette of a reindeer pulling a Santa’s sleigh across the night sky.

People who shared the forged image on social media noted that the outline of his tuxedo (on the fabricated card) appeared phallic.

Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 6, 2021

“Merry Christmas from the Winter White House,” the card says, with five ornaments each depicting a member of Trump’s family.

The image shown is almost identical to a photo of Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump visiting Queen Elizabeth II in London in 2019. Notably, the design of her tuxedo is different from the original photo and the size of his hands seems to be changed.

Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 3, 2019

It is not known exactly where the manipulated image or the Christmas card came from.

The fake Christmas card is not available on Trump’s official website, nor on his online store, which features his real greeting card.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington also told Reuters that the image on the card “is fake and not from us.”

Additionally, Trump typically signs declarations and approvals as follows: “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” instead of “President Donald J. Trump” as on the fabricated card, noted the Reuters fact checkers.

